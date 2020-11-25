The Science Of Bitcoin Simplified

You may be keen to dabble in Bitcoins but you find the technology behind it rather intimidating. This is quite natural because the working of the blockchain is something that is new to us. Bitcoin had made its debut a decade ago and since then many other cryptocurrencies have surfaced. The idea behind the Bitcoin was to start a decentralized digital payment system that would be based on a distributed ledger technology or the blockchain.

What is the science behind the Bitcoin?

If you want to understand Bitcoin in an easy way, you have to first understand that Bitcoins do not have a physical existence. They will not be in any computer or hard drive. They are records of transactions that have taken place between parties and stored in a public ledger. This ledger is the blockchain that contains blocks of data that represent these transactions. The ledger is distributed across many computers or nodes in the network.

The wallet you have downloaded for your Bitcoins stores the keys that let you access a Bitcoin address. So, the wallet basically has keys to a safe where your Bitcoins are stored. When there are regular transactions, the banks are the verifying authorities. But in cryptocurrencies there is no such regulatory authority. So, how can you have trust in the system?

It is easy to replicate a digital coin. For instance, you can give a Bitcoin to some person, and a copy of the same to another person. An individual will not know if he has received the real or copy. If such duplication becomes rampant the economy will collapse. This is why a currency cannot afford to have a double-spending feature. Bitcoin seeks to solve this issue. In Bitcoins, you cannot double spend because every block has a unique hash and if you change one, you will have to change the hash for all the network nodes. This is practically impossible as it will require you to control a huge amount of computing power.

Every transaction in the blockchain has to be verified and validated and this is done through mining. To mine, individuals must solve cryptographic puzzles. If miners can solve a puzzle successfully, they get rewarded in Bitcoins and a block gets added to the blockchain. The validated transaction will then be updated in all computers or nodes in the network.

Every such block will have a hash and data cannot be recreated from this hash because it is one-directional. The only way one can do this is through brute force attacks where data in every block will have to be re-hashed. According to Bitcoin protocol, a hash is generated only when it meets some strict criteria. Such criteria will need huge processing powers to handle complex algorithms. So, the process is very energy-intensive; if mining Bitcoins had been easy, all coins would have been mined at one go.

This is why the proof of work is so important for Bitcoins, because it makes sure that ample resources have gone into producing the output. Bitcoin mining difficulty keeps adjusting itself and difficulty levels increase when more miners step in. Average mining time is approximately 10 minutes for each block and the network will adjust the mining difficulty to maintain this timing. For every successfully mined block there is a reward that is again halved every four years.