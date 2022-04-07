Say Hello To Spring at Shangri-La Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Experience spring in full bloom at Shangri-La Bengaluru. Hop on to an egg-cellent Easter Brunch at b Cafe, relish an array of seasonal Easter goodies and treats, embark on a culinary adventure at the sky-high dome or an immersive brunch at Shang Palace, indulge in a pampering session at Chi, The Spa, enjoy a delectable foodcation, or give the gift of Shangri-La to your loved ones.

Celebrate a joyful Easter feast at b Café with seasonal highlights. Expect festive classics from around the world such as Plum Glazed Ham, Sticky Onion and Cheddar Quiche, Brioche Easter Pâté, Cavolo Nero, Mushroom Fontina Strudel, Hot Cross Buns and more. Little ones can shop for their favourites from a dedicated toy shop and enjoy an array of fun activities including Egg Treasure Hunt, Bouncy Castle, and more. The buffet is priced at INR 2650 plus taxes with soft beverages, INR 3999 plus taxes with cocktails and INR 5999 plus taxes with Champagne. This exclusive brunch is available on 17 April 2022 from 12.30 to 4 p.m.

For an Egg-stra celebration, guests can try or take home a wide range of Easter-themed treats and goodies including Simnel Cake, Carrot Chocolate Mud Pot Mini Cakes, Candied Orange or Chocolate Rocher Glaze Hot Cross Buns, Marzipan Carrot Basket, Easter Sugar Puffs, Carrot Cones, and more at b Café Pastry. The goodies are available a la carte from 10 to 17 April 2022.

At the Forbidden City Brunch, guests can satisfy their Chinese food cravings with an extensive buffet-on-the-table spread at Shang Palace. Featuring limitless Dim Sum, Appetisers, Barbecue, Hot Pot Station, Cha Chaan Teng Staples, Dessert and more whilst pairing the afternoon with vibrant drinks churned by live mixologists on-call. The brunch is available every Saturday from 12.30 to 3.30 p.m. and is priced at INR 2450 plus taxes with soft beverages and INR 3999 with alcoholic beverages.

Guests can make their sky-high dining moments extra special in the exclusive bubble cabana on Level 19. Enjoy a whimsical afternoon tea escape, a gourmet dinner affair or celebrate late-night with sips and tapas overlooking spectacular city views. Perfect the evening with themed decor and a personalised butler service. The Dine at Dome experience starts at INR 2500 plus taxes per person, exclusive of booking charges.

Unwind at the end of the day with a blossoming spa session including a relaxing massage at Chi, The Spa, coupled with a nourishing coconut milk body scrub and hot oil hair treatment. Priced at INR 8444 all-inclusive for 100 minutes. The offer is available from Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until 30 April 2022.

Guests can upgrade their staycation with a Foodcation at Shangri-La Bengaluru with an overnight stay, sumptuous breakfast in bed including the One-metre Dosa experience, a culinary session with the Master Chef, limitless lunch or dinner at b Café with free-flowing soft beverages, savings on dining and spa, and more. The offer starts from INR 7,999 plus taxes on average per night.