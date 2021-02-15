Sarath City Capital Mall Mega Bumper Prizes Winners List

BMW car, Benelli super bikes, cycles & surprising gifts had distributed as a part of Shop & Win – Festival Celebrations

Hyderabad: Sarath City Capital Mall, India’s largest shopping mall announced the lucky draw winners of festival shopping contest ‘SHOP & WIN’ at a grand ceremony today at Sarat City Capital Mall, Kondapur. As part of festival sales the mall announced BMW X1, Benelli Imperiale 400, and other exciting prizes to the customers.

The Mega and Bumper prizes handed over to the Lucky winners by Mr. Sarath Gopal Bopanna, Managing Director - Skill Promoters Pvt Ltd. Promoters & developers, Sarath City Capital Mall in the presence of Tollywood celebrities and guests.

The Shop & Win had organised between November 07th 2020 to February 14th 2021 wherein the mall visitors had participated positively and got an opportunity winning mind blowing prizes. The winners was super excited of receiving BMW car, Benelli super bikes, cycles & surprising gifts.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sarath Gopal Bopanna, Managing Director - Skill Promoters Pvt Ltd. Promoters & developers, Sarath City Capital Mall said that “My heartfelt congratulations to the winners of Mega & Bumpers prizes of Shop & Win. Sarath City Capital Mall is always been in forefront in the interest of customers for their choices - Brands for shopping, AMB Cinemas for Entertainment, and Restaurants for Dining and many more. We have all the leading brands in the mall and we continue to add more in the coming days for the customers".

Winner details

1st Megha Grand Prize BMW X1 winner - Coupon code 2566 - K Mohan

2nd Prize Benelle Bike - 5667 - K Mickel

3rd Prize Benelle Bike - 6170 - P Venkata Sai

4th Prize Benelle Bike - coupon code 7045 - V Siddharth Reddy

5th Prize (Cycle) - Coupon - 6233 - Anitha Gadi

6th Prize(Cycle) - Coupon - 8473 - G Harish Shankar

7th Prize (Cycle) - Coupon code - 3201 Ms Shivani

Sarath City Capital Mall is situated in the busy neighborhood of Hyderabad’s technology corridor – Hi-Tech City, Gachibowli – Miyapur Road that serves the entire cosmopolitan community of this part of Hyderabad. It rises 8 floors into the sky and each floor is a humongous 27,00,000 square feet in expanse. That makes the mall retail space 19,31,000 square feet. The largest in the nation of India! Sarath City Capital Mall has everything from Prestigious International brands to Local Niche brands that serves the customer in various ways. The mall features AMB Cinemas, a luxury 7 screen multiplex co-owned by Asian Cinemas and Mahesh Babu, the Telugu cinema superstar. The mall is seeing a flock of new brands opening stores every week.