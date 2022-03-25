Samantha, Kartik Aaryan are Dream11 Brand Ambassadors

Mumbai: Dream11, the world’s largest fantasy sports platform today announced that two of India’s most popular actors and sensational youth icons, Kartik Aaryan and Samantha Prabhu will be its newest endorsers. This will be the first time that Dream11 has celebrities outside of sports as ambassadors for the brand to build salience via multi-channel marketing campaigns through the year. In addition to Dream11’s existing 27 cricket ambassadors, the new superstars will help the brand engage differently with users across the country as well as its existing 120 million userbase.

The actors will initially be seen in a series of ad films announcing The Dream Sale on the Dream11 app, as part of which sports fans will be offered a flat 50% joining discount on mega contests along with a host of other offers on the platform ahead of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Dream Sale will be live from the 24th till the 29th of March. The films featuring the two actors will be available digitally on social media, YouTube and Hotstar.

The partnership marks Dream11’s strategic efforts to further strengthen fan patronage and bring the fantasy sports experience to not only sports enthusiasts but a wider audience pool across the country by leveraging Kartik and Samantha’s nationwide appeal and clout.

Commenting on this association, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream Sports said “Both Kartik, with his high relatability quotient and star power and Samantha, with her massive popularity across the nation, hold strong and unique connections with their fans. We believe this creative collaboration starting with this season of the TATA IPL will support Dream11 in exponentially growing our user base in a country that is known for its passion for cricket and cinema.” As sports fans themselves, both actors have tested their skills and knowledge of their favourite games as fantasy sports players.

“I love sports and the thrill of competition. Be it cricket or football, playing as often as I can, following tournaments and rooting for my favourite teams is a big part of my life,” said Kartik Aaryan. “Fantasy sports helps me engage with my favourite sports in a way that is fun, competitive and puts my skills and knowledge to use. Dream11 has played a big role in bringing me closer to sports, and I am incredibly excited to introduce the fascinating and thoroughly enjoyable world of fantasy sports to sports lovers like

me across the country.”

Echoing this sentiment, Samantha Prabhu stated, “As a brand, Dream11 encourages you to ‘Dream Big’, a philosophy that strongly resonates with me as it is pure hard work and ambition that has got me to where I am today. This connection with what the brand stands for motivated me to endorse the brand and spread this message. I have also thoroughly enjoyed Dream11’s past campaigns during the IPL – they’re entertaining, relatable and capture the pulse of India’s passion for sports. I am thrilled to be associated with the world’s biggest fantasy sports platform and play a part in celebrating the spirit of sports and the values it promotes.”