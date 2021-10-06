Royal Enfield Rides With Guinness Record For Highest Live Viewership During The All-New Classic 350 Launch

New Delhi: Royal Enfield, the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production has added yet another feather to its helmet, by making its way into the Guinness World Records history for having the highest live viewership during the launch broadcast of the all-new Classic 350 on YouTube. On 1st September, within a half-hour window, from 11:30 AM to 12 Noon, 19,564 viewers witnessed the launch, beating the existing record standing at 13,779 viewers. While the cumulative viewership of the broadcast ran into lakhs, the concurrent peak viewership has been certified by Guinness World Records as the highest record mark.

Royal Enfield strives to curate unique and evocative experiences to unlock a motorcycling way of life for the riding community. The Guinness World Record achievement is testimony to this community’s shared love and passion for the brand as the digital launch saw thousands of riders, auto enthusiasts and brand aficionados come together to celebrate the all-new Classic 350.

The Classic has enjoyed immense popularity, fueling a leisure riding culture and redefining the middleweight motorcycling segment in India. The all-new Classic 350 carries forward this legacy of authentic post-war era British motorcycles and embodies the Classic’s timeless design language while catering to the modern rider’s needs. It comes with a tremendously refined J-series engine and an all-new chassis. The all-new Classic has received an incredible response from motorcycle connoisseurs, purists, and our community at large.