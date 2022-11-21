Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2022 Day 2 Ends on a High

Goa: The action-packed Day 2 of Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2022 saw some of the legends from the world of motorsports and music come together for a spectacular show at Hilltop, Goa on the 19th of November 2022. Motorsport enthusiasts got a chance to learn more on puresport from interesting Talks and Sessions such as Quest for the Pole - 90 South Expedition by Santhosh Vijay, Drag Racing experience of Lani Zena Fernandez and Build Your Own Legend session by Sourabh Salke, Pratik Garud and Samim Jahin. Speaker with the illustrious Nani Roma, the legendary Dakar rally champion and Ashish Raorane, one of the Indian representatives at Dakar and India’s first Dakar rally participant CS Santosh was another highlight for the motorsport lovers.

Besides offering some of the most electrifying motorsport experiences at the event, Day 2 of Rider Mania 2022 also saw the Dirt Track Race participants turning up in their special race-tuned motorcycles to slug it out on a dusty, uneven race track. Other interesting motorcycling events like Ace the Hill also saw participation from riders across the country.

The high adrenaline experiences and speaker sessions, were complimented by exciting Make it Yours events including live Helmet painting and customization along with an exclusive Helmet painting masterclass and Street Zone which had workshops on action sports photography, Wildlife photography, mural making, pottery and sneaker customization, Survival workshop etc. The 1:3 scale model, 100% handcrafted and hand assembled, made with actual motorcycle parts, continued grabbing riders’ attention and the exhilarating day concluded with live performances by the musical icons, Divine, Slicklip, F16s, Nalaayank, Sameer Rahat, and others.