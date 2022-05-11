Royal Enfield Celebrates its Long-standing Association With the Indian Army

Bengaluru: Royal Enfield celebrated its long-standing association with the Indian Army with a special commemorative sculpture - the "Tornadoes Wall". The structure was inaugurated on May 7th, 2022 by Lt Gen MKS Yadav, SM, DGST and Mr. Jayapradeep V, Head-Business Markets, India+, Royal Enfield. The inauguration was also attended by Mr Tejender Singh Baoni, the sculptor of the monument. The Tornadoes Wall is a mark of respect to the unrelenting valor and bravery of the soldiers of the Indian Army which stands tall in the Centre of Bengaluru. The team also unveiled the Tornadoes Coffee Table Book, which illustrates the rich history and achievements of the team since its inception.

Royal Enfield has been associated with the Indian Armed Forces since 1952 when it first started providing motorcycles to the Indian army. Till today, Royal Enfield continues to be the largest supplier of motorcycles to the armed forces and has also played a vital role in Tornadoes history, when the team performed their first stunt on a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in 1967.

A tribute to the undying spirit of the Tornadoes team of the armed forces, Royal Enfield has also designed and launched the Tornadoes collection - a limited edition apparel range inspired by the valor, pride, patriotism that fuels passion in the hearts of our fellow riders. Royal Enfield introduced the “Tornadoes” themed apparel and merchandise range for enthusiasts who can now proudly own a part of their story.

The Tornadoes Collection includes a special range of protective apparel exclusively designed and available for the Army Service Corps (ASC) team, for them to perform their stunts safely, and a range of graphic t-shirts, full sleeve t-shirts, sweatshirts, shirts, jackets, trousers, caps, headgear and mugs, designed for motorcycling enthusiasts and ones who aspire to associate with Tornadoes and the Royal Enfield brand. Priced from INR 350 to INR 5900, the collection is available at all leading Royal Enfield stores, Shoppers Stop, Central and Globus stores across India.