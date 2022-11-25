Round Table India’s Freedom Drive on Sunday 2 in Bengaluru on Nov 27

Bengaluru: Round Table India ( RTI) and Biker Saviours Bengaluru will be holding a Freedom Drive - Bike and Car Rally on Sunday, 27thNovember at 7.30 AM. The rally will be flagged off from Cubbon Park by Amoghavarsha JS, an Indian filmmaker and wildlife photographer at 7.45 am. More than 200 Bikes and 50 Cars will be participating to raise awareness about:

·Round Table India’s flagship initiative – Freedom Through Education & Various Community Service Activities

·Cancer and Cancer Survivors and create awareness about hair & donation of wigs to cancer survivors.

Under ‘Freedom Through Education’, Round Table India has done more than 3347 community service projects, built over 7890 classrooms in Government Schools with a total outlay of over 380 Crores impacting over 87 Lakhs underprivileged children across in the past 24 years.

Also during the rally on Sunday, 5 wigs will be donated to cancer survivors at the Vidyagokula Charitable Trust, Hebbal.

This rally is part of Round Table India’s planned Freedom Drive, where Two Cars fuelled by Ramani Citroen, flagged off from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on 11th September 2022 and will culminates its journey on 16th December 2022 at Ranchi covering 21,000+ Kms touching all 136 Tabling Cities in 21 States across India.

The cars will be driven by members of Round Table India across 136 cities and keep passing on as a baton from one city to another.

Purpose of the Freedom Drive:

1. Celebrating 75th Year of Independence – Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

2. Create awareness about Round Table India’s flagship initiative – Freedom Through Education.

3. Connecting Youth of India

4. Promoting the infrastructure growth of country

5. Organizing various community services throughout the route

Also Read: Willful Misinterpretation of How Digital Economy Works