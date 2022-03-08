Roca Bets Big on Customer Experience

Hyderabad: Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd. (RBPPL), India’s leading manufacturer of bathroom products also being a multi-national, based out of Spain, has inaugurated a brand-new Roca display studio in the ‘City of Pearls’ – Hyderabad, to capitalize on the ever-growing brand ecosystem of the state. The company is focused on strengthening brand’s presence in one of the Southern India’s most prolific markets -Telangana and the exclusive brand studio launch is a step in that direction. Mr. K.E Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd. inaugurated the studio in the presence of prominent architects, interior designers, trade partners, and developers.

Located at Kavuri Hills, Serilingampally and spread across an area of 6000 sq. ft., this would be company’s 8th display studio in country after Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kochi, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Chennai and Bangalore. With an aim of being a one-stop solution for all bathroom needs, the display studio will showcase a wide array of bath fixtures by two leading power brands of RBPPL – Roca, World’s No.1 Sanitaryware brand, and Parryware, India’s leading and trusted bathroom brand. The studio has been designed to provide a customer access to complete information about the products and their functionality. Product videos and a dedicated studio manager will also be present to provide a complete walk through and expert guidance as customers make their selections.

Commenting on the inauguration of the display studio, Mr.K.E Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd, said, “It gives us great pleasure to announce the launch of our new display studio in one of the leading hubs for international brands in India. Hyderabad has always been a very important market for us and has played a major role in the growth of our brand. The display studio that we inaugurated today is our way of showing the kind of bullishness we witness in Hyderabad. The store will be open to all customers, architects’, designers, and our trade partners. It will showcase the finest collections from World’s No. 1 brand Roca’s futuristic products and intelligent devices. Additionally, the studio will also showcase premium designs from Parryware brand.”

The display studio will have an array of products and offerings including faucets, bathtubs, basins, WCs, showers, kitchen sinks, and bathroom furniture among others. It will act as an experience center for architects, dealer partners, designers, and customers. This display studio will also have training sessions for channel partners and plumbing contractors. Given the affluent living standard and increased spending capacity, consumers in this region have a higher preference for premium bathroom products that prioritize technology and functionality.

Specialty of this unique display showroom is the live area of ROCA wellness products (including bathtubs) and showers which can be seen live providing a super luxury customer experience. This Hyderabad display studio is also equipped with state of the art technician training center, where the flow of water can be seen as it goes through the pipe lines, which will give a unique learning experience to all our Plumbing technicians and dealer partners. ROCA being the largest bathroom manufactures in the world, believes in fit of the right products to the customers and helps the customers in selection products clearly based on their needs.

Roca currently has a significant footprint of about 200 retail outlets in India. The market leader Parryware from the brand’s offerings have a presence of over 1000 dealer outlets and 23000+ retailers across the country.