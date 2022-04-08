Afghan cricketer and Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan joins the bandwagon of merchandise stores but his focus will be charity. The former captain of Afghanistan team has announced his personal merchandise line called RK-19. He said 5 percent of the profit from every sale on his merchandise would go to Rashid Khan Foundation.

In 2018, the Afghan cricketer started his Rashid Khan Foundation. The cricketer’s charity group provides humanitarian assistance to the children in Afghanistan, especially those in need of clean drinking water and affordable health facilities.

It’s out and ready to order online now click the link below and get your fav #Rk19 https://t.co/Bshf5AhUIA pic.twitter.com/s7qHKqqGQs — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) April 6, 2022

In a press release, the Gujarat Titans spinner said we have seen a need for effortless, individualised men's fashion in the wardrobes all across the globe in the last year. “With this trend turning into a dominant aesthetic in everyday fashion. RK 19 has come up with an aspirational range of men's wear that is stylish and accessible to every fashion-savvy people.”, he said.