RITES Wins SAFA’s Gold Award for Best Presented Annual Report

RITES Limited, a Miniratna (Category – I) Schedule ‘A’ Public Sector Enterprise, has been awarded a Gold in the Infrastructure & Construction category by the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA). The award was presented to RITES during SAFA’s Best Presented Annual Report Awards, Integrated Reporting Award & SAARC Anniversary Award for Corporate Governance Disclosures 2021 ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal, on 18th December, 2022.

The Hon’ble Auditor General of Nepal, Mr. Tanka Mani Sharma Dangal, conferred the award upon team RITES, represented by RITES’ Director (Finance) Mr. B.P. Nayak and General Manager (Finance) Mr. Anjeev Kumar Jain.

This award recognizes accounting best practices and policies adopted by RITES for the disclosure and presentation of financial statement(s) and the company’s highest degree of compliance with accounting standards, statutory guidelines, and regulations.

RITES honoured with ‘Best Engineering Consultancy Firm’ Award

RITES Limited, the leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm, has won the ‘Best Engineering Consultancy Firm’ Award at the Diplomatic Nite 2022 Awards.

Hon’ble H.E. Mr. Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, presented the award to the organization, represented by RITES’ Director Projects Mr. Arun Kumar Singh and Joint General Manager Mr. Alok Kumar, during the glittering ceremony in New Delhi on 14th December 2022.

Rendering a wide range of technical and consultancy services in the transportation and infrastructure sector, RITES is committed to Make in India and creating transformative infrastructure for the rest of the world.