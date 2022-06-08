RITES, Senegal Firm Sign MoU For Cooperation In Rail Sector

Gurugram: RITES Ltd., the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Grands Trains DU Senegal (GTS-S.A), a railroad company of Senegal, on technical cooperation in the railway sector.

Senior officials of RITES Ltd and Grands Trains DU at the MoU-signing ceremony in Gurugram



The MoU aims to enable technical cooperation in the fields of rail transportation, supply of rolling stock, railway infrastructure development, including dedicated freight corridors and passenger stations, modernization of workshops, IT solutions for railway operations, and up-gradation of signalling, telecommunication, and rail monitoring systems. The MoU also facilitates RITES to offer its services for the operation and maintenance of the railway network and sidings.

Executive Director (Regional Projects), RITES Ltd., Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, said, “The MoU with Grands Trains DU, Senegal, will pave the path towards export of new technologies and training practices as we continue to leverage our consulting and technical expertise across the world. We believe that the steady supply of high-quality locomotives, coaches, wagons, DEMUs, and other equipment will unlock the potential of railway excellence in Senegal.”



The collaboration will facilitate knowledge sharing to promote efficiency, safety, and sustainability in the railway sector of Senegal.