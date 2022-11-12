RITES Q2FY23 revenue ₹684 cr; PAT ₹140 cr

Gurugram: RITES Ltd. (NSE: RITES, BSE: 541556), the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering firm, announced its standalone and consolidated financial results for the Quarter and Half-Year ended on September 30th, 2022. The company reported good H1 performance with the year-on-year growth at 13.3%.

The Takeaways

Sequential standalone & consolidated revenue growth of 8.7% & 7.5%, respectively

Order Book of ₹5008 crore (as on Sept 30, 2022); secured 70+ orders worth ₹440 cr in Q2FY23

Secured GC for Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II & EPC work for Kollam Station Development

Declares 2nd Interim Dividend of ₹4.5 per share

Q2FY23 Consolidated Financials

Total Revenue stands at ₹684 crore against ₹789 crore in Q2FY22

Operating Revenue stands at ₹659 crore against ₹766 crore in Q2FY22

EBITDA stands at ₹181 crore against ₹226 crore in Q2FY22

Profit After Tax stands at ₹140 crore against ₹174 crore in Q2FY22

H1FY23 Consolidated Financials

Total Revenue stands at ₹1321 crore against ₹1166 crore in H1FY22

Operating Revenue stands at ₹1264 crore against ₹1121 crore in H1FY22

EBITDA stands at ₹361 crore against ₹324 crore in H1FY22

Profit After Tax stands at ₹285 crore against ₹252 crore in H1FY22

Commenting on the results, Mr. Rahul Mithal, Chairman and Managing Director, RITES Limited, said, “The trend of sequential growth as also seen vis-a-vis H1 of the previous year continues despite a dip in the Export stream of revenue. The results reiterate our core strength and the USP of having a diversified business portfolio.”

Financial Performance in Q2FY23

Consolidated

RITES operating revenue, excluding other income, is down by 13.9% at ₹659 crore in Q2FY23 as against ₹766 crore in Q2FY22. Total revenue is ₹684 crore as against ₹789 crore in Q2FY22. Sequentially, there is a growth of 7.5% and 8.9% in total and operating revenue, respectively. The decrease in the revenue is mainly attributed to the lesser export of rolling stock during the quarter. EBITDA and PAT stand at ₹181 crore and ₹140 crore against ₹226 crore and ₹174 crore, respectively, in Q2FY22. EBITDA and PAT margins at 27.5% and 20.7%, respectively, remained range-bound despite an increase in the low-margin turnkey revenue.

Standalone

Operating revenue, excluding other income, is down by 15.1% at ₹632 crore in Q2FY23 against ₹744 crore in Q2FY22. Total standalone revenue is ₹663 crore against ₹767 crore in Q2FY22. EBITDA and PAT stand at ₹158 crore and ₹131 crore against ₹208 crore and ₹163 crore, respectively, in Q2FY22. EBITDA and PAT margins are 25% and 19.8%, respectively.

Financial Performance in H1FY23

RITES operating revenue (consolidated), excluding other income, is up by 12.8% at ₹1264 crore in H1FY23 as against ₹1121 crore in H1FY22. Total revenue is ₹1321 crore as against ₹1166 crore in H1FY22 with Consultancy, Leasing, Turnkey segments and subsidiary REMC Ltd. registering growth. EBITDA and PAT stand at ₹361 crore and ₹285 crore against ₹324 crore and ₹252 crore, respectively, in H1FY22 with EBITDA and PAT margins remaining the range-bound.

Segments

Consultancy business continues to provide the highest revenue to the company and achieved the revenue of ₹279 crore, up by 11.2%, with margins at 43.7% in Q2FY23. Leasing revenue is ₹36 crore in Q2FY23 as against ₹33 crore in Q2FY22 with profit margins of 36.3%. Turnkey revenue stands at ₹239 crore against ₹110 crore in Q2FY22, a jump by 117%, on account of the initiation of phase-II of turnkey works. The Export segment has shown a dip as lesser supplies were scheduled for this quarter and higher exports were accounted in Q2FY22.

Sequentially, there is a decrease in Foreign Consultancy as some projects are yet to reach the billing stage.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared the second interim dividend of ₹4.5 per share amounting ₹108 crore for FY23 which is 45% of the paid-up capital.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is November 18, 2022.

Order Book

During the Q2FY23, the company has secured more than 70 orders (including extension of works) worth ₹440 crore, thereby maintaining a healthy order book of ₹5008 crore as on September 30, 2022.

Outlook

Commenting on the growth prospects, Mr. Mithal said, “We will continue to build on this trajectory by leveraging our strength in niche areas to newer geographies under the vision of ‘RITES Videsh’ as also furthering our initiatives in the domestic arena, including exploring new opportunities by the ‘RITES Sustainability’ vertical.