RIL Executive Director Nikhil Meswani’s Son Ishaan Engaged To Sandeep Raheja Daughter Gayatri In Los Angeles

In an intimate event in Los Angeles earlier this week, Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Nikhil Meswani and wife, Elina Meswani, marked their son, Ishaan’s engagement to Gayatri Raheja, daughter of real estate tycoon Sandeep Rajeha and Durga Raheja.

Nikhil Meswani is the nephew of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited. Apart from members of the Meswani and Raheja families, Ishaan and Gayatri’s high-profile engagement on November 23 was graced by Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani, and her daughter, Isha Ambani.

Though a wedding date has not been finalised by the families yet, the power couple is expected to tie the knot in the coming days. Meanwhile, an adorable picture of Ishaan popping the question went viral on social media. The duo has been friends since childhood.