ReshaMandi Launches App for iOS Devices

Nov 22, 2022, 16:19 IST

Bengaluru: ReshaMandi, the largest farm-to-fashion digital ecosystem for natural  fibres in India, recently launched its app for iOS devices. Presently, 34,000 stakeholders  of ReshaMandi have installed the app with 40% of them using the app’s payment system and  receiving the payment acknowledgements on the app. The iOS app is available in five Indian languages  – Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi besides English.  

Currently, 95% of ReshaMandi’s wide farmer base is using the app to map the transactions on the  platform. The weaver community has listed more than 5000 saree SKUs on the app and is able to directly  connect and distribute to the large retailer base . The support on the app has now  expanded to four broad categories; Sarees, Apparel, Home & Living and Fabric. 

ReshaMandi’s Founder and CEO, Mayank Tiwari said, “The combination of financial technology and  digitisation has resulted in a new development model for the textile industry. We are actively working  towards bringing transparency in the supply chain through digitisation. Our aim has been to build a  super app which assists all stakeholders, including spinners, ginners, farmers, mills, distributors in  having access to enterprise-like functionalities and being able to purchase and sell through one platform. We are delighted to see that our stakeholders across the value chain are understanding and utilising  the Reshamandi app.”  

Since its inception in 2020, ReshaMandi’s app has witnessed an increase in participation from  farmers, reelers, yarn manufacturers, weavers and retailers. The level of engagement the app has  seen over two years indicates ReshaMandi’s ongoing efforts to empower stakeholders and provide  them with a greater range of business opportunities. Through the app, 20,000 tonnes of cocoon, 1500  tonnes of raw cotton, 6000 tonnes of cotton bales, 8 lakh sarees, 5 lakh apparel and 150 lakh metres  of fabric have been sold and transacted. 


