Reliance Jio World Drive in Mumbai

Mumbai: Reliance unveils its premium retail destination, Jio World Drive (JWD), in Mumbai’s commercial epicenter, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Spanning across an area of 17.5 acres at Maker Maxity and strategically located in Bandra Kurla Complex, Jio World Drive is Mumbai’s newest, vibrant urban hangout. The precinct is home to 72 prominent International and Indian brands, 27 culinary outlets with cuisines from across the globe, Mumbai’s first rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre, an open-air weekend community market, pet-friendly services, a dedicated pop-up experience and other bespoke services.

Designed by the renowned design architects Ross Bonthorne and Andy Lampard, Jio World Drive’s elegant, floating façade is a retail architectural marvel inspired by the French concept of Nuage, which resembles a cloud like structure. The precinct creates a high-street experience with soft diffused skylight that creates an open airy vibe. While the design builds on the concept of merging the outdoors with indoors, the art peppered across the precinct is intended to exit the art galleries and greet the viewer in everyday experiences.

The precinct offers the most diverse collection of Indian and international public art in a commercial space in India. The contemporary art installations, created by renowned artists, bind the customers in a visual framework of creativity and artistic expressions that highlight the spirit of Mumbai and its many quirks and characteristics.

Pioneering retail innovation with thrilling new concepts, the precinct will introduce the global concept of ‘designated pop-up spaces’ for the first time in India. Pop-up @ The White Crow is a unique customizable concept which provides a platform for discovery and accessibility for both customers and brands. These never-before-seen fashionwear, lifestyle, accessories brands get spotlighted for, and refreshed, every three months.

Darshan Mehta, CEO, Reliance Brands Limited, commented on the opening, “With the opening of Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex is poised to be the new social centre of gravity in Mumbai. The precinct will set new benchmark for curated experiences that one can expect from such retail avenues from across the globe, in the heart of Mumbai. Iconic offerings like the upcoming Jio Drive-in theatre will make this a must- visit destination to create moments of delight for all.”

Unique experiences being at the heart, the precinct will house Reliance’s new food and grocery concept store FreshPik for the discerning and upwardly mobile, uber urban customer. It also launches India’s first flagship and anchor store of the global home-decor behemoth- West Elm and a global-first concept store of Hamleys’ called Hamleys’ Play.

On a roll of firsts, Jio World Drive holds the title of hosting Mumbai’s first ever rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre. Operated by PVR, with a capacity for 290 cars, it pays homage to Mumbai’s first drive-in cinema in this precise location. The precinct also introduces PVR’s flagship cinema concept of Maison PVR for the first time in India. The new concept launches with 6 state-of-the-art multiplex theatres, preview theatre and separate entrance for VIP guests.

Concept-driven cuisines from around the world make the gustatory experience at Jio World Drive a sensory delight. The precinct will launch first- to- market F&B experiences and unique dining concepts such as ‘Nine Dine’- a multi- cuisine café-court, a new age dining experience where expert attendants serve the food directly at the table from your choice of restaurant. Apart from this, the guests will also have option to choose from new- age restaurants and outlets providing artisanal, gourmet delicacies to hearty, earthy, soul foods.

Creating wholesome family experiences, the precinct offers a safe, pet-inclusive environment that is yet to be afforded to another commercial spaces in India. It offers pawsome experiences such as Wagtail- a tech savvy canine crèche and spa; a pet- friendly cafe and an open- air weekend marketplace that help create inclusive spaces, for guests to participate with their pets.

Dedicated to creating moments of delight, the precinct also hosts The Green Co-Op, a cheery, pet-friendly, open-air, pop-up weekend marketplace that refreshes its vendors weekly. It offers artisanal delights from indigenous brands, pop-up menus from inventive home-chefs and treasure troves of wholesome, homegrown produce. Buzzing with an eclectic selection of workshops, live music and tasting menus, the open marketplace has already become one of the ‘must visit’ weekend hangouts since early 2021.

Focused on creating bespoke experiences, Jio World Drive introduces hospitality-oriented, curated complimentary services. The Hands-Free service allows for shopping bag drop-offs and pick-ups. The Styling Makeover program can be booked to re-define wardrobes and styles. The butler service is the go-to touchpoint for all sundry needs.

Revealing insights into customer behavior for creating differentiated experiences, Mr. Mehta further added, “Our research indicates that customers are ready to step-out for unique experiences, in places that are likely to provide more than one sensory experience and with people they love. And that is exactly what we aim to provide at Jio World Drive.”

Jio World Drive follows international Covid guidelines and safety protocols. Entry is allowed - to everyone who are double vaccinated and have exhausted a period of 14 days from their second shot.