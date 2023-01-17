Reliance Jio True 5G in 4 Telugu Cities

Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its True 5G services across 16 cities namely Kakinada, Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Silchar (Assam), Davanagere, Shivamogga, Bidar, Hospet, Gadag-Betageri (Karnataka), Malappuram, Palakkad, Kottayam, Kannur (Kerala), Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Nizamabad, Khammam (Telangana), and Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh).

Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in majority of these cities. Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today.

Commenting on the occasion, a Jio Spokesperson said, “We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G services in 16 additional cities across 7 states, taking the total count to 134 cities. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023.

These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs.

We are grateful to the State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh for their continuous support in our quest to digitize the region.”

Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in India:

Stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network

The largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands

Carrier Aggregation seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation

