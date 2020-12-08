Reliance Jio To Launch 5G Networks In 2021, Confirms Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday in the inaugural speech at the India Mobile Congress 2020 said that Reliance Jio is going to start 5G services in India in 2021. The chairman of Reliance Jio said that India is among the best digitally linked nations in the world, and in order to maintain the lead, policy measures are required to speed up the early rollout of 5G and to make it affordable and available everywhere.

He quoted that, "India is today among the best digitally connected nations in the world. In order to maintain this lead, policy steps are needed to accelerate the early rollout of 5G, and to make it affordable and available everywhere. I assure you that JIO will pioneer the 5G Revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by the indigenous-developed network, hardware and technology components."

He further added that, "Jio's 5G service will be a testimony to your inspiring vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. I can say with utmost confidence that 5G will enable India to not only participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution but also to lead it."

Ambani also urged the government to start the work on policy steps needed to ensure that underpriveleged people on 2G networks can shift to smartphone so that they can get maximum benefits such as direct transfer into their bank accounts, etc.

Mukesh Ambani said that, “As the digitalisation of the Indian economy and Indian society picks up speed, the demand for digital hardware will grow enormously. India has developed world-class strengths in chip design. I clearly foresee India becoming a major hub for state-of-the-art semiconductor industry. When all the stakeholders work together, we can surely ensure that India’s success in hardware will match our success in software."