Reliance Jio Latest Offers For New Year 2023

December 24, 2022

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is on a 3-day trip to Kadapa. Besides celebrating Christmas with family at his hometown, the AP CM will also take part in other development activities in Dr YSR Kadapa district. On Saturday morning, CM YS Jagan visited Dr YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in Kadapa to pay tributes to his late father and chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Here are a few pics from his visit.