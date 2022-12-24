Reliance Jio Latest Offers For New Year 2023
₹2023 Plan - 2.5GB/Day Data & Unlimited Calling for 9 Months
Additional 23 Days Validity & 75 GB Data on ₹2999 Recharge
₹2023 Plan
Benefits:
1. Unlimited Data - 630 GB (2.5GB/Day high speed data thereafter unlimited at 64Kbps)
2. Unlimited Voice Calls
3. 100 SMS/Day
4. Complimentary subscription to Jio Apps
5. Validity - 252 days (28 days * 9 cycles)
Note – Complimentary Prime membership will be applicable for new on-boarding
₹2999 Plan:
1. Unlimited Data – 912.5 GB (2.5GB/Day high speed data thereafter unlimited at 64Kbps)
2. Unlimited Voice Calls
3. 100 SMS/Day
4. Complimentary subscription to Jio Apps
5. Validity -365 days
Additional Benefits at no extra cost:
23 Days extra validity
75 GB extra high-speed data
Note:
The 75GB extra Data and 23 Days extra validity vouchers will be provided via campaign post go-live on same day of recharge
