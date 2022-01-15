Reliance Jewels Embraces The New Year With An Exquisite Collection

January 14, 2022: Reliance Jewels, India’s most trusted jewellery brand launches an elegant line of designs to mark the arrival of festivities, Lohri and Makar Sankranti. With the theme ‘#UtsavSunherePalonKa’, Reliance Jewels will present a line of Diamond Earrings and Rings inspired by the magnificent rays of the sun.

Like every day the shining sun brings with it the spirit of new hope, this festive season Reliance Jewels brings you designs that embody the spirit of hope and best wishes. Each piece in this diamond collection is carefully designed as a glistening reminder of beautiful sun rays ushering in happiness and hope for new beginnings.

With an array of tasteful, unique designs, the collection will prove to be a brilliant addition to personal jewellery collections or as gifts to loved ones on auspicious days.

In addition to introducing a new collection of diamond earrings and rings, Reliance Jewels has announced a special offer called the ‘Dream Diamond Sale’ till 14th February which includes up to 25% off on invoice value of Diamond Products at Reliance Jewels. Patrons can also avail of up to 25% off on making charges of gold jewellery.

The stunning collection will be exclusively available at all Reliance Jewels Flagship showrooms across the country and a select range will be available on the Reliance Jewels website.

Commenting about the new collection, Sunil Nayak, CEO of Reliance Jewels said, “At the onset of this year, we want to bring our valued customers a symbol of bright, shining hope with our newest collection. Our aim has always been to add sparkle and happiness to every occasion of our patrons and with these designs inspired by the rays of the sun, we are happy we can share hope to mark the festivities”