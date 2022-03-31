Reliance Jewels Celebrates Ugadi With a Special Collection

Reliance Jewels, India’s leading jewellery brand has launched a special collection in honour of the New Year festivities – Ugadi for their patrons. Keeping the celebratory occasion and the festivities in mind a special gold Jewellery collection is designed that is synonymous with the tastes and preferences of the patrons from south regions of India. Reliance Jewels embraces the festivities with the launch of an exquisite gold temple jewellery collection.

The designs in the collection are inspired to bring people of the community together and to celebrate the joyous occasions of Ugadi. Each jewellery piece is carefully designed to remind you of the true meaning of the festivities and to celebrate with another.

The exquisite gold temple jewellery collection crafted especially for Ugadi is available in the form of traditional gold necklace sets with intricate temple Jewellery design details and colour stone embellishments. The jewellery pieces are perfect for festive adornments and rituals. It will prove to be a great gifting choice for your loved ones and an addition to one's personal jewellery collections.

In addition to the new jewellery pieces, Reliance Jewels has announced a special festive offer from 1st April 2022 to 4th April 2022 which includes Flat 20% off on making charges of gold jewellery. Patrons can also avail Flat 20% off on the invoice value of diamond products at the showrooms. This is a limited period offer, Terms & Conditions Apply.

The stunning collection will be exclusively available at all Reliance Jewels Flagship showrooms in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & Karnataka.

Commenting about the new collection, Sunil Nayak, CEO of Reliance Jewels said, “This festive season, we want to bring communities and our valued customers together to honour and celebrate the joyous occasions of Ugadi through our newest collection. Our aim has always been to bring out the best in our customers and with these festive designs, we hope to inspire one and all to come together and celebrate the joyous occasion of Ugadi”.