Reliance Foundation Provides 2.5 Lakh Free COVID Vaccine Doses to Kerala 

Thiruvananthapuram: In a boost to the vaccination initiatives of the Government of Kerala, Reliance Foundation has provided 2.5 lakh free COVID-19 vaccine doses for the state. The commitment was formally handed over to the Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, by a delegation from Reliance. Expressing his heartfelt thanks, Shri Vijayan said, Reliance Foundation’s gesture of solidarity would undoubtedly strengthen the state’s vaccination drive.

Reinforcing the commitment of Reliance Foundation to community welfare, Smt Nita M Ambani, Founder-Chairperson, Reliance Foundation said: “Through every step of India's fight against COVID-19, we have stood with the nation. Mass vaccination is the most effective way to protect people from the virus. We rolled out Mission Vaccine Suraksha, for free vaccinations across the country. With these 2.5 lakh free vaccination doses, Reliance Foundation reaffirms its support to the people of Kerala in this hour of need. Together we will rise above this challenge, and emerge as a stronger nation.”

The vaccines arrived in Kochi on Thursday and were handed over to the Kerala Medical Services Corporation. Ernakulam District Collector, Shri Jaffer Malik received the vaccines on behalf of the Kerala Government. The vaccines will be distributed and administered through the Kerala Health Department.

Reliance Foundation has been consistent in its support to the people of Kerala especially through times of emergency.

During the 2018 Kerala floods struck, Reliance Foundation contributed Rs.21 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, adopted relief camps in Alappuzha and assisted in flood relief; distributed apparel, footwear and dry grocery worth close to Rs.50 crore besides medical assistance.

In 2019, Reliance donated Rs. 5 crores towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, helping the flood and landslide affected victims to rebuild their lives including infrastructure restoration in several locations

In the battle against COVID-19 since the beginning of this pandemic, Reliance Foundation has been at the forefront to support the nation spearheaded by Smt Nita Ambani. A multi-pronged response across the country has ranged from testing to healthcare, medical oxygen to free meals and masks to vulnerable communities. These include:

Providing medical oxygen free of cost to meet the need of one lakh patients, on a daily basis.

Over 2000+ COVID-care beds and facilities supported across the country

Providing over 7.5 crore meals to vulnerable communities affected by the pandemic

Distributing over one crore masks and awareness messages for safety

As part of Mission Vaccine Suraksha, over 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to employees, family members and dependents across Reliance. To date, over 98% of all eligible employees have been covered with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The extension of this mission to the people of Kerala and across the country reinforces the commitment and the promise of ‘We Care’ that Reliance Foundation made, to stand with the nation and serve the most-at-need.