Record-breaker: ŠKODA AUTO India Clocks Highest Ever Monthly Sales

MUMBAI: The ŠKODA AUTO India trajectory continues soaring with sales in March 2022 hitting a record-breaking high of 5,608 units. This is the highest ever sales volume clocked in a month by ŠKODA AUTO in its 2-decade history in India. Year-on-year, sales in March 2022 has increased almost six-fold, compared to the 1,159 units sold in March 2021. The previous high for ŠKODA AUTO India was 4,923 cars recorded in June 2012.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “The concerted efforts of the entire team to ensure the successful roll-out of the INDIA 2.0 project is bearing fruit. This project is not only about new platforms and products, but an entire rejuvenation of our business processes – enhancing the ownership experience, widening the reach of our network, getting closer to our customers and a variety of value-added services that makes owning a ŠKODA a delightful experience. Despite the foreseeable challenges impacting the market sentiments in the short-term, we are confident that 2022 will be the biggest ever year for us in India. We are fully geared up to take the brand to new heights, as India becomes a key market for ŠKODA AUTO globally.”

Moreover, in Q1 2022, ŠKODA AUTO India sold more cars than any quarter. Between January and March 2022, the brand sold 13,120 vehicles. In the same period in 2021, ŠKODA AUTO India sold 3,016 resulting in a growth of more than five-fold.

The successful implementation of the INDIA 2.0 project is providing great impetus, creating a positive impact across the entire range of products. It is this customer confidence that has resulted in the roaring success of SLAVIA, immediate uptake of the niche but high value KODIAQ launched earlier this year, the consistent performance of the KUSHAQ ever since its launch last year, and the continued dominance of the OCTAVIA and the SUPERB in their respective segments; all factors contributing to the record sales of March 2022.

Also fuelling the growth is ŠKODA AUTO’s expansion and penetration in terms of its dealer network through 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. Besides, a plethora of warranty and service packages under ŠKODA SUPERCARE and the ‘Peace of Mind’ campaign have lowered running costs and enhanced the ownership experience.