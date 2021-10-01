Realme Debuts Consumer Appliances Range On Flipkart Ahead Of The Big Billion Days

Bengaluru: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced the launch of the brand new realme TechLife Washing Machine range ahead of The Big Billion Days 2021. With the launch of its washing machine lineup on Flipkart, Realme marks its entry into the large consumer appliance segment. The Realme range of washing machines is equipped with intelligent features that include smart sensors, Fabric safe wash, 150W powerful motor, In-Built Heater and IPX4 water-resistant panels. The new range seeks to offer a bigger capacity (7.5kg) with robust features at a budget price. The washing machine range will be priced starting at Rs 12,990 and will be available on Flipkart from September 30.

With the rise in demand for smart home appliances in the work-from-home era - bigger capacity, low decibel wash, improved hygiene and smart sensors became the vital factors that influence the purchase decisions for consumers. The unique and useful wash cycles such as Fabric safe wash and Power Foam wash on the Realme range of washing machines ensure that these consumer needs are met – while saving time and ensuring that even delicate fabric is handled with care.

Speaking about the launch, Hari G. Kumar, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, said, “We are excited to announce Realme’s foray into the large consumer appliance segment on Flipkart. Over the past year, we have witnessed increased consumer demand for affordable smart home appliances from metros and tier 2 cities. As consumers plan their festive shopping, we want to ensure that they have the widest range of choices across specifications, variants, and design options to choose from. With the first-ever Realme TechLife Washing Machine, we hope to deliver multifunctional and smart experiences to our customers.”

Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India, Europe & Latin America, said, “Under our Realme TechLife, we are focusing on products that make for a robust ecosystem, and we are extremely proud that owing to our sustained efforts and the support our fans bestowed upon us, we are entering the consumer appliance segment with the launch of ‘Realme TechLife Washing Machine’ range. We understand the requirements of our consumers and have led the market disruption in various categories like smartphones, TVs, AIOT devices, etc. and now, we want to disrupt the consumer appliance segment. ‘Realme TechLife Washing Machine’ is also a special way of saying ‘thank you' to millions of our loyal fans this festive season who have trusted and supported us since our inception. We also express our gratitude to Flipkart for their support in launching our ‘Realme TechLife Washing Machine’ on their platform.”

Some of the key specifications include:

Feature Description Powerful wash Durable & Efficient Motor

Tidal Wave drum Smart Technology Fully Automatic

Smart sensors

Fabric safe wash

Power foam wash

Compact Cabinet Water resistance IPX4 water-resistant and shockproof panel

These fully automatic washing machines come in two capacities of top load variants.