Ravi Shelvankar is Magnasoft Chief Business Officer

Bengaluru: Global leader in the arena of digital geospatial information and services, Magnasoft today announced the appointment of Ravi Shelvankar as Chief Business Officer, Hi-Tech & Automotive, North America.

Magnasoft 3.0 is getting strengthened with exceptional additions to its leadership teams across all verticals. After bringing on board industry veterans like Bhupinder Singh as a Member of the Board and Mike McGill as Vice President, Sales & Market Development, Ravi Shelvankar’s appointment is the right next step for Magnasoft to make a significant impact on the USD 440 billion geospatial markets.

Ravi Shankar is based out of the Bay Area. He brings with him over 20 years of experience in directing leading-edge services business models, strategic sales, and Fortune 500 key account management with an outstanding record of achievement in complex multimillion-dollar, multiyear deals and contracts. He is a highly acclaimed name in the Hi-Tech sector with proven success in driving innovative digital transformation initiatives for leading global enterprises. Be it ValuePoint Technologies, CSS Corp., Sify Americas, or Infosys, under his leadership, the companies have procured and maintained long-term relationships with several high-value clients.

Commenting on Ravi Shelvankar’s joining, Bobbie H Kalra, Co-Founder & CEO, Magnasoft says, “We are absolutely delighted to have Ravi in our Hi-Tech & Automotive team. In our newest version, we are largely focusing on new verticals such as Utilities & Communications and Hi-Tech & Automotive. The Hi-tech market is growing exponentially. The global autonomous vehicle market is projected to garner $556.67 billion by 2026. Moreover, hyperscalers are exhibiting unprecedented growth and Magnasoft is aiming to play an important role in this growth journey.”

“Keeping in view the vast leadership experience that Ravi holds in the Hi-Tech industry, his mentoring will prove invaluable at this time. I am confident that under his leadership many important business relations will flourish. His extensive experience in varied leadership positions as CEO and CBO that spans through global conglomerates, right from Infosys to Sify Americas to iGATE will add phenomenal value to the organization at this point.” Bobbie H Kalra further adds.

Equally excited to begin this association with Magnasoft, Ravi Shelvankar says, “Magnasoft offers a full suite of Data Solutions for Vehicle Autonomy. AI data augmented with human intelligence is the next big thing in the Connected Vehicle space. For Automobile Manufacturers to derive the best value out of their AI/ML, connectivity, LiDAR, and other initiatives the availability of last-mile data curated with human intelligence is critical. Magnasoft brings in the unique blend of diverse domains - from automation and labeling to HD mapping to reference data curation combined with expertise in managing data from different sources such as cameras, LiDAR, GPS, IMU, and radars. It is exciting to be a part of this growing team. Together, I look forward to achieving many milestones.”

Magnasoft has been confidently treading new paths and achieving success owing to its out-of-the-box thinking approach, supported by initial investments from Café Coffee Day and incredible mentorship of IT doyens like Phaneesh Murthy, Abraham Mathews, and Rajiv Kuchhal, who are on the Board of Directors. Ravi’s contributions as the Chief Business Officer will take this growth trajectory to a whole new level.