Rasna Founder Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta Passes Away

Rasna founder and chairman Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Rasna Group said in a statement. Khambatta was 85. Rasna Group’s ‘I love you Rasna’ campaign ruled the television commercials on the national broadcaster Doordarshan channel in the 80s and 90s.

“Khambatta has contributed immensely to Indian industry, business, and most importantly societal development through social service,” the Rasna Group said on Monday.

Khambatta was well known for creating the iconic home-grown beverage brand Rasna in the 1970s. He made the beverage available in sachets at a time when the soft drink products were sold at high costs in the country.

Rasna is now the world's largest soft drink concentrate manufacturer. It is sold at 1.8 million retail outlets in the country. A pack of Rasna of ₹5 can be converted into 32 glasses of soft drinks, costing a mere 15 paise per glass.

Khambatta was also the chairman of Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust, former chairman of WAPIZ (World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis), past president of Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat, and Vice President of the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India.

