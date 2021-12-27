RaphaCure partners with Zeebon for foraying into North East market

Leading digital healthcare services provider, RaphaCure on Monday said it has entered into a strategic collaboration with North East India’s largest diagnostics services provider ‘Zeebon’ as the company forays into the burgeoning healthcare market in this region.

Zeebon is the largest diagnostics services provider in North-Eastern states and leverages multiple tech-enabled solutions for providing various diagnostics services at users’ doorsteps. Noted singer, composer, and music producer Simanta Shekhar is the Founder of Zeebon. Currently, Shekar also acts as the Chairman of Assam State Film Finance & Development Corporation.

With this strategic partnership, RaphaCure & Zeebon will leverage their innovative healthtech solutions to provide qualitative and affordable healthcare for people living even in the remotest areas of this region. The entry of RaphaCure is expected to bring in a paradigm shift in how healthcare is delivered in North-Eastern states that are geographically located in difficult and hilly terrain. Apart from introducing its cutting-edge telemedicine platforms, RaphaCure will also bring in revolutionary changes in the wellness space in North East India.

Commenting on this strategic tie-up, Founder of Zeebon, Simanta Shekhar said, ”We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with RaphaCure for serving the North East people better with cutting-edge healthtech solutions. This collaboration will help us to strengthen our penetration into the market further along with providing all critical healthcare services under one roof.”

Hailing the partnership as a breakthrough, Founder and MD of RaphaCure, Jeyakumar said, “We are excited to partner with Zeebon, North-East India’s leading diagnostic tests provider having a wide network of presence in the region. We find great synergy in our healthcare services offerings and will together strive to meet the users’ healthcare needs through various technological interventions.”

As a leading healthtech company, RaphaCure is bringing in a paradigm shift in the Indian healthcare landscape. Tens of thousands of patients are benefitting from the company’s cutting-edge digital platforms that enable seamless access to healthcare services in remote locations.

Users can avail doctor on call, diagnostic tests, Covid19 care, vaccination, ambulance service, wellness activities, pharmacy, fitness, mental wellness, elder’s care, and corporate packages at their preferred location. The company is currently building a team of professionals in its mission to provide healthcare services in the most remote areas of India.