Ranveer Singh First Brand Ambassador of Leading lifestyle D2C Brand Sleepyhead

Sleepyhead is a D2C furniture and home décor brand focused on bringing design-first, high quality products at accessible prices for new age home shoppers. This collaboration will be pivotal for the brand to achieve their milestone of becoming a 1000 Cr brand by 2025 and be the go-to home lifestyle brand for young India.

Speaking on the brand's growth journey, Mathew Joseph, CEO & Co-Founder, said, "Sleepyhead's mission is to make everyday living fun and fabulous through thoughtfully designed products. Ranveer Singh is India's youngest superstar and quintessential style icon making him the perfect choice to represent our brand. He personifies the brand's quirk, commitment towards quality and eye for unique designs. Combining the magic of Ranveer with our extensive portfolio expansion, we are supercharging our growth trajectory and aiming to capture the lion's share of the furniture and home décor market online."

On the association, Arha Padman, Head of Brand Marketing, Sleepyhead, said, " It is the perfect time to welcome Ranveer Singh as our Brand Ambassador, as Sleepyhead is witnessing an incredible transformation. From dominating the mattress market with the revolutionary Bed-In-A-Box concept, we now rapidly growing in the furniture and home décor space. In our upcoming campaign with Ranveer we will be launching a new trademarked technology in our dominant category – mattress, along with a new range of enviably stylish sofas and recliners.

Talking about the association, Bollywood icon Ranveer Singh said," For me home is the ultimate happy place. A well curated home balances your creative energy as well as your comfort needs. I loved how Sleepyhead furniture brought alive thoughtful designs, great looks and high quality to make everyday living easy and exciting. I am stoked to be part of this journey and help them bring alive their vision of making Indian homes fun and fabulous”.

So far, Sleepyhead has received cumulative funding of 200 Cr INR, with initial funding from Lighthouse Funds in 2018 and a growth round in 2021 from Norwest Venture Partners. The brand reported a revenue of 150 Cr INR at the end of the fiscal year 21-22.