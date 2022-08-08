This Raksha Bandhan, Give Your Loved Ones The Gift Of Health, With A Box Full Of Almonds!

It is yet again the month that marks the beginning of the festive season, where families across the country prepare to celebrate the much-awaited festival of Raksha Bandhan. Honoring the bond between siblings, tying the ‘rakhi’ is symbolic of the love and trust siblings hold for each other, and look forward to this occasion to pamper each other with extravagant gifts. While preparations are in full swing, this is also the time to think deeply about the gifts one is sharing. Keeping in mind the health and wellness of our loved ones this Raksha Bandhan, let us strengthen our bonds to take better care of them by sharing a box full of health – a box full of almonds!

Almonds are a gift of good health as they are a source of key nutrients such as protein (6g), fiber (4g), “good” fats (9.5g), vitamin E (7.7mg), calcium (81mg), magnesium (81mg) and others in every handful (30g). Several research studies have also proven almonds beneficial with diabetes management, weight management, cardiovascular diseases, and other health problems. They are an energizing source of plant-based protein and can keep one satiated for a long time. Delicious and healthy, almonds can be served in a variety of ways – plain, roasted or flavored, or even as an ingredient in a recipe. By the health benefits that these nuts have to offer, almonds make for a perfect gifting option for our siblings this Raksha Bandhan.

Further, Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant said, “Raksha Bandhan is filled with celebration, ceremonies, shopping, and of course overconsumption of snacks and sweets. This festive season, I would urge you to evaluate and re-think the gifts you are sharing. Instead of sweets or fried treats, share almonds with your siblings, as they make for a thoughtful gift, which in the long run will add to their health. Besides this, almonds are a rich source of vitamin B2 or Riboflavin, a vitamin known for its role in energy production and converting food to fuel, making them an energizing snack for on the go!”