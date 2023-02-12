Radha Vembu The Richest Self Made Woman in India

The third-richest Indian lady right now is 50-year-old Radha Vembu. In addition, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Falguni Nayar previously held the title of richest self-made women in India, which is currently held by her. According to Forbes' most recent rich list, Vembu is worth $2.6 crore, or around Rs 21,455 crore. This places her as the 1176th richest person in the world. Vembu's wealth stems from her large share in the Indian multi-billion multinational company Zoho Corp. The privately held software firm was founded by Vembu and her brothers. Radha Vembu is the largest stakeholder in the company. Radha Vembu's father was a stenographer at the Madras High Court when she was born in 1972.

She received a degree in industrial management from the reputed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. Back in 1996, while she was still a student, she co-founded the company with others, including brothers Sridhar and Sekar Vembu, called Adventnet. Sridhar is the company's well-known face, whereas Sekar keeps a quiet profile. As Zoho Mail's product manager, Radha Vembu leads a team of over 250 employees. She is located in Chennai, which also contains one of Zoho's primary offices, which has its headquarters on 375 acres in Austin, Texas.

According to reports, the company has over 6 crore users and is present in nine countries around the world. Zono, known for its cloud-based business software, is currently beta testing a WhatsApp competitor named 'Arattai,' which is the Tamil word for chat.

Radha is also the director of Janaki Hi-Tech Agro Pvt Ltd, an agricultural NGO, and Highland Valley Corporation Pvt Ltd, a real estate company. She's married with a child.