Quality and Exports Will Define New India And Economy

Hyderabad : “ We should never compromise on our quality . Quality and exports will define new India and its economy ” said Shri Piyush Goyal Hon’Ble Minister for commerce & Industry Government of India at an interactive meeting – Enhancing Global Opportunities for Indian Manufacturers - organized by FTCCIin Hyderabad today.

Shri Piyush Goyal interacted with the trade and industry leaders listened to their grievances and arranged interactions with respective ministries in Delhi for them. Among others Shri Piyush Goyal addressed issues on Pharma , Gold & Gems, Plastic and granite industry . The Minister took representation from others.

“ I am glad we are moving for a quality based economy like developed countries. Quality should be our fundamental principal . Quality gives us highest return with lowest cost. Today 90% of gold sold in India is hallmarked . Future of India is to produce and demand quality products. We are looking into the aspects to take away For Exports products and determined to have all products available in India having same quality as exports. I am happy to be in Hyderabad and Telangana which gave India the first indigenous vaccine for Covid, Covaxine. I am happy and proud to share that my family and myself were vaccinated with Covaxine. As part of atma nirbhar bharat our duty is to make, make in India successful. As recently shared by our Hon’Ble Prime Minister SHri Narendra Modi I request all iondians to spend atleast 5% of their travel budget to but local goods and encourage our artisans ” Shri Piyush Goyal added

FTCCI President Mr Anil Agarwal said “We are proud and very honored to welcome the honorable minister. we commend the efforts of government for unveiling a $27 billion worth of PLI scheme for 13 sectors to help integrate Indian companies into the global value chains and tap into the opportunity. The PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan (NMP) which brings together 16 ministries to enable integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructural connectivity will surely boost the trade and commerce by lowering logistics costs significantly. The reduction of corporate tax rate for new manufacturing to 15% attracts investors from domestic as well as international players. We thank the Minister for addressing most of the issues and following up with concerned departments for taking necessary action””

Mr Srinivas Garimella, Chair Industrial Development Committee FTCCI requested the minister among others things to consider 1) To include Pharma Sector in the RoDTEP ( Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported products) 2) Consider anti-dumping duty on imports os synthetic yarn from SAFTA countries 3) Either remove export duty on Non-Basmati rice or have a threshold limit based on price rather than on category 4) Mini PLI schemes to MSMEs ( for medium / Small)