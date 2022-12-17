PURE EV launches the all-new Commute Electric Motorcycle ecoDryft

PURE* EV, a Hyderabad based leading Electric Vehicle Two-Wheeler (EV2W) company is all set to launch its first commute electric motorcycle - ecoDryft. This flagship product is completely designed, developed and manufactured in India and represents a major leap in the Indian Electric Vehicles sector as currently there are no electric motorcycles that cater towards the Indian commute segment which represents 80% of all the motorcycles sold in India and more than 50% of all Two-Wheelers sold in India.

Last year PURE EV launched a premium motorcycle ETryst 350 which specifically was designed for the premium segment of the market. With this launch, PURE EV has become the only EV2W company that has both scooters and motorcycles in its portfolio targeting the premium and commute segment.

The Company has deployed demo vehicles for test drives across its outlets PAN India. The all-new ecoDryft shall be launched at a competitive and attractive pricing in the Commute Motorcycle segment. The pricing will be revealed in the first week of January, 2023 and the company is geared up with the requisite inventory ahead of the booking window launch. It will be available in four exciting colour variants - Black, Grey, Blue and Red.

The all-new ecoDryft has been designed and developed at PURE EV’s technical and manufacturing centre in Hyderabad. It boasts of a top speed of 75 KMPH, delivering on par ride experience with most internal combustion engine (ICE) motorbikes. A single full charge will provide a range upto 135 KM, till the battery has to be charged again. The vehicle is powered by a 3.0 KWH patented and AIS certified battery, developed by PURE EV.

The entire product engineering has been done to provide a very stable and comfortable ride experience even at a speed of 75 kmph and to deliver a smooth ride at par with commute ICE motorcycles.

Highlighting the technological aspects of the developed product, Dr. Nishanth Dongari, Founder, PURE EV, and Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, said, “The launch of this commute motorcycle is a game changer and would be a demonstration of PURE EV’s significant learnings in the powertrain design and development at our R&D centre. The core R&D activities of the company are aligned keeping in mind the expectations of the average Indian customer who generally prefers a commute motorcycle that satisfies their daily requirements without compromising on comfort and reliability.”

Dr. Nishanth Dongari added, “We have been carrying out extensive trials and testing for this product and are confident that the product will deliver highly competitive performance with respect to existing range of ICE motorcycles and will be another step in the direction of switching customers towards EVs as major ICE 2W sales are commute motorcycles. This is a game changer not only for the company but also for the country’s EV adoption vision as well.”

In India, motorcycles are a more popular and convenient mode of commute among people for personal mobility with almost 65 per cent market share in the total two-wheeler segment. Of this, around 75 percent of the market share belongs to the commute or mass segment motorcycles that moves the smart, cost conscious and reliability dependent Indian consumer. Considering the usage conditions across Pan India, a reliable and efficient powertrain is required in a commute electric motorcycle compared to the premium ones. With PURE EV’s expertise in powertrain design and having found success in the electric scooter and premium electric motorcycle market, commute electric motorcycle was the next step for PURE EV.

Highlighting PURE EV’s plans with the launch of ecoDryft, Mr. Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PUREV Startup, said, “We received phenomenal response for our earlier launch of our performance motorcycle - eTryst 350 and the launch of all-new ecoDryft will be a major milestone in the growth story of the company. With this launch, we now become the only EV2W Company in India that has a wide product catalogue spanning across scooters and motorcycles. Going forward, we will be focusing more on brand building and launching newer versions of the existing product portfolio. The vehicle will be highly competitive on a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) basis for the average consumer who uses a commute motorcycle. We are consistently working on upgrading our sales and after-sales service network which is the key requirement to sustain higher sales and brand loyalty across the Automobile industry.”

A unique aspect of this motorcycle is the patented and AIS 156 certified battery, which is designed to work efficiently under tough environmental conditions. ecoDryft was developed especially as a commute motorcycle so it has the capability to adapt to different Indian terrains. The company is targeting the majority of the Indian demography and those who prefer a reliable, comfortable and efficient electric motorcycle at an affordable price point.

Further mentioning the importance of sales and service network, he added, “PURE EV has over 100 premium Dealership outlets network across PAN India offering customers a very gratifying purchase experience. Through an industry leading practice of setting up state-of-the-art workshops with all the necessary mechanical and electrical tools, we are ensuring one of the best after-sales-service experiences for our esteemed customers.”

PURE EV is further expanding its footprint across all the leading cities and towns Pan India. The company is already exporting its products to countries in South Asia and further plans to expand into South American and African markets.

*PURE - Power Using Renewable Energy