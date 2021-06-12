Puravankara Continues its Commitment to Vaccinate 100% of its Employees in India

In line with its efforts to safeguard its workforce, Puravankara rolled out an on-site vaccination program in its Bangalore office on 5 June 2021. The inoculation drive offers safe, convenient and free-of-cost access to vaccines to all its employees and contractual staff as well as their family members i.e., parents, spouses and children above 18 years of age. This is a continuation of the successful vaccine initiative that the company had completed earlier this year for its labour force and dependents over 45 years.

Puravankara has partnered with multiple health service providers for the ongoing vaccination program in Bangalore. The vaccines are administered by licenced healthcare professionals. All the processes within the program are strictly aligned with the state-mandated health regulations and local guidelines.

“As a people-first company, empathy has always been at the centre of our employee engagement. We are heavily invested in the well-being of our workforce and their dependents during this challenging time. By building on our partnership with local health bodies, we aim to protect our employees from COVID-19 as well as contribute towards the nationwide immunization efforts. We will continue to educate ourselves on the evolving health guidelines and correspondingly improve our measures to support our corporate family,” said Ashish R. Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara.

The company has deployed cross-functional teams to coordinate this large-scale vaccination initiative for 100% of its employees across its offices in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Goa and Coimbatore. It has also implemented systems to regularly update its workforce on safety protocols, solicit feedback on the ongoing initiatives, and promptly address queries. The leadership also connects with their teams to share credible and authoritative information about the various initiatives and encourages vaccine adoption. Additionally, Puravankara has created safe bio-bubbles for its workers that operate in situ.

Under its holistic wellness initiative, Purva Care, the company has also launched several initiatives including Employee Assistance Program (EAP), financial assistance as required and virtual fitness sessions with a strong focus on mental health for its workforce. Puravankara has partnered with 1-to-1 help to offer professional counselling services to its employees as well as their families. It is a free-of-cost teleconsultation service that can be availed 24x7. It is aimed at helping the beneficiaries cope with a myriad of pandemic-led stressors including work-life balance, premarital or marital issues, bereavement, alcoholism, substance abuse or depression. Through its concentrated efforts, the company is driven to eliminate barriers that might discourage or prevent its employees and their families from accessing vaccination or mental healthcare.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Puravankara has continued to play a constructive role in supporting the public health sector's efforts and the government. Guided by its CSR philosophy of empowering communities, the company has extended a donation of Rs. 1 crore to build a multi-speciality hospital in Rajarajeshwari, Bangalore, which will offer free of charge medical services to marginalized communities. The health centre will have a total bed capacity of close to 140. Its facilities will be inclusive of Operation Theatres, CT scan, Dialysis Units and other specialized treatments. In April 2020, Puravankara had also donated testing kits to the Government of Karnataka to ensure that the underprivileged communities in the state can access testing, free of cost.

About Puravankara Limited

Puravankara Limited is a leading real estate conglomerate, headquartered in Bengaluru with a pan India presence. In the last four decades (46 years), the company has established two distinct and successful brands. The flagship brand Puravankara caters to the premium end of the spectrum, while Provident Housing Ltd. is positioned in the premium affordable segment. The company has completed 74 projects measuring over 42 million sq. ft. and over 22 million sq. ft. of projects are under development. Currently, the total land asset of the company is nearing 67 million sq. ft.