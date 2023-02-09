Ptron Pro Gaming Grade Earbud: Basspods Flare Price

pTron, the homegrown digital accessories and lifestyle brand known for its perfectly tuned and sturdily built audio gadgets announced the launch of new earbuds focused on gamers. The new gaming earbuds dubbed the Basspods Flare are powered with low-latency wireless technology and long playtime for gaming-grade audio performance on PC or Mobile devices. Touted as the best earbud for those long gaming sessions, the Basspods Flare shall be available on Flipkart from 9th Feb 2023.

Speaking at the launch of the new gaming TWS, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “The market is flooded by hundreds of gaming headsets/earbuds and the like - but not many come close in quality and specifications to our Basspods Flare. Packed with incredible sound & modern look, the Basspods Flare is loaded with features that let more gamers experience the premium wireless game audio and comfort without any compromises”.

Pioneering spatial audio experience, the Basspods Flare is equipped with 13mm high fidelity drivers specially tuned for gaming, providing rich and crisp audio with a surround sound effect. The TruTalkTM technology provides for noise-cancellation to offer super-crisp audio pickup while chatting in games and during calls. The earbuds with proprietary AptSenseTM Technology offer 40ms ultra-low latency for lag-free gaming sound during intense mobile gaming.

Designed to be lightweight at just 3.5gms (each earbud), the Basspods Flare boasts a distinctive super-hero gear design with breathing RGB lights for added flair. The multi-function touch control on the earbud provides tactile and intuitive control, allowing the user to move seamlessly between gaming and calls.

The Basspods Flare comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and quick-pairing, that supports the SBC and AAC codecs for seamless transmission. With Type C quick charging (earbuds 1hr, 1.5hrs charging case) the device can last up to 35 Hrs on a single charge with the charging case. The earbuds also allow quick access to Google Assistant or Siri with an IPX4 rating for protection from sweat or splashes.

Coupled with a 1-year warranty, the Basspods Flare comes in 3 color options - Black, Blue & Yellow. For the launch on Flipkart, the Basspods Flare will retail at a special price of INR 899/- as against the regular price of INR 1299/- from 9th Feb 2023.