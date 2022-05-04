pTron India Unveils New Corporate Brand Identity with Redesigned Logo

Hyderabad: pTron, the rapidly growing and leading maker of affordable digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand in India announced a new bold and futuristic brand identity that will be strengthening the vision of its brand to reach consumers across the value chain of economy, mainstream and premium segments. These changes come at a time when the company is evolving its product offering and services to cater to the youth in major cities of India.

In the last few years pTron has transformed and grown dramatically and it’s imperative for the brand to reflect and promote the values it lives by. Designed to work effortlessly across digital and physical channels, the new logo evokes a feeling of inspiration and modernness, to reflect pTron’s position as a young and enthusiastic brand which is all things classy, fun, and being proud. The logo marks the birth of a new pTron both inside and out, which is a modern interpretation of brand’s classic ‘P’ insignia carrying the same PASSION and zeal to keep making technology accessible to all.

Commenting about the insight behind the new identity, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “Over the last three years, we did something which is vibrant, connecting, reliable, and of course, gives a sense of being aspirational. Throughout the journey, we have remained true to our core values, even as we continually transform to keep pace with the changing needs of our end consumers. While our name remains the same, our logo & packing have changed significantly to better represent who we are and better connect with our consumers. With our wide Online and offline presence and an extensive Made in India range, we intend to be the preferred choice of the Indian youth looking for tech-savvy gadgets across income-classes. Our belief #BeLoudBeProud lends new meaning to our core purpose of accelerating access to affordable and innovative products.”

This new visual identity is in line with the brand's overall mission, which will be carried out across packaging, branding, and marketing communications. "The logo perfectly compliments with the product packaging, providing fresh energy and vibrancy to multiple touch-points," he further explained.