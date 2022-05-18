pTron debuts Wireless Neckband with ultimate 60Hrs playtime

pTron, the rapidly growing and leading maker of affordable and high-quality digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand in India, announced today the release of TANGENT URBAN, the next-generation wireless neckband earphone for gaming and entertainment.

Engineered with proprietary AptSense Technology for exceptional gaming experience and an unprecedented 60Hrs battery life on a single charge, TANGENT URBAN is made for the Urban youth, which allows wearers to enjoy pristine audio output for music, entertainment, and talk time.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron, said, "For every avid gamer even the smallest amount of lag between one’s device and earphones can quite literally be life and death within the game. With that in mind, we designed the TANGENT URBAN to be the ultimate neckband for Gaming, entertainment & calls. The perfect companion for young trendsetters looking for an affordable pair of great quality earphones, Tangent Urban is a break-through entry in the Wireless Audio segment that offers best-in-class 60-hours playtime, DSP ENC Tech, and AptSense 50ms gaming technology. The powerful & versatile Tangent Urban comes out on top compared to its competitors that offer Wireless Neckband with similar specs at 2x the price all at an incredible launch price of INR 799/- only."

Equipped with the most advanced Bluetooth v5.3 for fast & seamless 1-step pairing with any device, the all-new Tangent Urban is designed for those who want the best of the best for calls, and music, allowing users to experience wireless audio without limits. Packed with TrueSonic Bass Boost Technology including 10mm dynamic drivers & expertly crafted EQ, Tangent Urban offers a max performance so that you can experience every bit of your favourite bass-heavy music.

The sleek and versatile Tangent Urban with magnetic locking IPX4 rated ear-tips design is tailored for sports and active lifestyle that stays put even when you sweat & grind. Maximizing flexibility and comfort, the innovative design of Tangent Urban is made keeping in mind long hours of use without compromising on sound. With USB C Quick charging capabilities, the neckband offers 4H of play in just 10 mins of charge. The neckband features easy & durable button controls to control music & calls and activate voice assistant.

Designed in harmony with life’s hustle pTron Tangent Urban Wireless Neckband keeps you going on every occasion, be it a casual morning run or those busy workouts by the gym. Equipped with Dual Device connectivity, Tangent Urban also makes for a perfect device for online conferences, meetings, classes, and remote offices indoors or outdoor.

pTron Tangent Urban comes in three attractive colorways – Fav Black, Ocean Green, and Magic Blue to suit your daily lifestyle and will be available at a special introductory price of INR 799/- only on 18th May, 12PM onwards.

For the launch, Tangent Urban will be available at an exciting price of INR 99/- for the first 100 customers only.