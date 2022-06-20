Protean and PayNearby announce partnership to offer paperless PAN services

Bangalore: Protean eGov Technologies Limited (formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited), a market leader in universal, citizen-centric and population-scale e-governance solutions and PayNearby, India’s leading digital payments and largest branchless banking network today announced a strategic partnership to offer PAN-related services for PayNearby’s retail partners through Aadhaar and biometric or SMS-based OTP authentication for their customers.

The partnership will help improve service delivery for millions of citizens as they enter the formal financial sector. It will facilitate quick and easy access to online PAN services in neighbourhood stores at affordable rates, thus eliminating the submission of physical applications and supporting documents. Once the online application form is submitted, a digital copy of the ePAN will be generated within a couple of hours while a physical copy will be delivered to the customers at their chosen address in 4-5 working days.

Protean, which accepts and processes PAN applications on behalf of the Income Tax Department, Government of India, has played a pioneering role in laying down the basic e-governance infrastructure for the nation and providing citizen-centric services to the masses. Under the collaboration, PayNearby will work as the PAN Service Agency (PSA) of Protean.

PayNearby’s goal has been to simplify technology for consumption during the last-mile delivery and ensure the democratization of financial and digital services. With PayNearby serving nearly 75% of the Indian market, retailers can now accept PAN applications in paperless mode, while Protean will be able to further expand the coverage of PAN services across the country, especially to remote locations, through a PayNearby store.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, PayNearby, said, “We are happy and proud that Protean eGov Technologies Limited has chosen us as their partner for their PAN card services. We have been continuously working on innovation-led partnership models to offer easy access to financial and digital solutions for everyone, everywhere. With this association, we look to offer all the citizens of the country the availability of PAN card services at a neighbourhood store. This will enhance its uptake and make this unique identification popular amongst all at the last mile. With this partnership, we continue to expand the bouquet of services available at our retail stores while providing Protean with the reach it needs to the inaccessible hinterlands of the country. Our partnership with Protean solidifies our determination to bring each and every citizen in the country into the formal financial fold so that the gap between India and Bharat is bridged forever.”

Suresh Sethi, Managing Director and CEO, Protean eGov Technologies, said, “We are delighted to partner with PayNearby as part of our strategy to contribute to a financial ecosystem that offers socio-economic benefits across all strata of the society. Our partnership will help to advance our shared vision of an inclusive and empowered India. This initiative is aligned with our mission to leave no citizen behind and bring the digitally excluded into the fold of formal financial economy.”

Over the course of the last 25 years, Protean has played a pioneering role in laying out the e-governance infrastructure for the nation. It has provided citizen-centric services at a population scale. Access and inclusion lie at the heart of any e-governance initiative and towards that the company has adopted and established a “Phygital” (Physical+Digital) model to ensure a truly inclusive service delivery paradigm. This partnership is designed to make the entire process seamless, hassle-free and accessible across 17,600+ PIN codes in the country through PayNearby’s DaaS (Distribution as a Service) network of 50+ lakh micro-entrepreneurs.

The partnership will bring the underbanked and unbanked segments of the population within the tax fold through trusted local touchpoints, add to the country’s tax kitty and provide micro-entrepreneurs with an additional source of revenue.