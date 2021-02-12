Prestigious NABL accreditation for TENET

Hyderabad, Feb 12th: National accreditation board, called NABL in short, is a part of the Quality Council of India, as per ISO 15189:2012. Telangana’s Medical infrastructure, Tenet Diagnostics, Hyderabad has become the first medical imaging facility in the country that has been granted NABL accreditation.

Tenet Diagnostics has stood high on service, quality, technical competency, client safety with international standards, on par with the best in the world. They were keen on the research and development and innovations in medical practices, have driven Tenet to be India’s first NABL-I accredited diagnostic facility in Medical Imaging.

This accreditation is recognized internationally by 76 accreditation bodies and in 64 economies, propelling the medical imaging facility onto the world stage.

The honorable prime minister’s initiative of Atmanirbhar encouraged the chairman D.Suresh’s vision. Tenet supports India and Telangana, into the forefront of diagnostic care as a big player. They wanted to support the country truly with abundant technical and trained manpower resources it possesses.

Tenet has been recognized by ICMR for Covid 19 PCR testing, performing more than 5 lakh PCR tests. Tenet received the number one customer satisfaction in Telangana.

Tenet Diagnostic’s Nabl Accredited Central processing lab can process 15,000 Lab tests a day with a vast test menu of 1500+ specialty tests. Tenet Diagnostics is active in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka & Odisha. It has 11 centers is the number one quality diagnostics. It is known to maintain the best contemporary practices in imaging and laboratory medicine, along with obsessive adherence to quality. Tenet Diagnostics caters to 500+ hospitals/clinics via b2b.

Tenet was started with a mission to revolutionize the world of diagnostics with state-of-the-art Radiology and Laboratory services. Tenet has set core values on the five verticals in its journey. They being, Technological enhancements, Empathy, New age reporting, Evolved services, and Transparency.

So wishing Tenet all the very best to soar to great heights in success and achievements.