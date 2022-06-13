Premier Energies Group enters into Strategic Alliance with Azure Power

Premier Energies Group, a leading solar manufacturing company enters a strategic alliance with Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) ("Azure" or "the Company"), a leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India.

As part of this strategic alliance, Premier has executed a Module Supply Agreement with Azure Power wherein Premier will supply 2.4 GW of Solar Cells and Solar Modules over the next four years having an estimated order value more than INR 4,000 Crores. Premier and Azure together have invested INR 700 Crores to setup state of the art 1.25 GW Solar Cell and 1.25 GW Solar Module facility built to global standards in Telangana, India as part of its expansion plans. In addition to this, Azure

This facility will have potential to create employment in excess of 1000 jobs directly and help augment ancillary industry creating local employment in excess of 2000 jobs. With this expansion, Premier Group will be one of the largest employer in aggregate terms in E-City, Telangana. Premier remains committed in partnering with Government of Telangana and Solar Energy Corporation of India for accelerating the adoption of Solar energy in India.

Mr. Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known by his initials KTR, serving as the Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana stated that the Government of Telangana has allotted additional 20 acres of land in E-city for this expansion plan under Telangana Mega Projects. On the occasion of this new milestone, Minister KTR said, “Government of Telangana appreciates the repeat investment from Premier Energies and Azure Power. We are proud to host their existing state of the art facility in E-City, Telangana and with the new investments, we are confident that they are going to grow bigger, and we assure our complete support to all our entrepreneurs to reach great heights.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Alan Rosling, Chairman, Azure Power said, “Having a long-term supply visibility is an important factor towards de-risking our business. Premier is operating one of the most advanced state of the art solar cell and module line in the country, and we are pleased to partner with Premier. This partnership is a prudent step towards securing long term sustainable value for our stakeholders and towards actualization of India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

On this announcement, Mr. Surender Pal Singh, Chairman, Premier Energies said “We, at Premier are honored to partner with Azure Power in the solar manufacturing space in India. Premier has a legacy of over 27 years in solar manufacturing and this partnership further strengthens Premiers leadership position in India”

Mr Chiranjeev Saluja, Managing Director, Premier Energies said “This is the first of its kind strategic partnership between Independent Power Producer and Solar Manufacturing company in India. This marks a major milestone in Government of India’s goal of Make in India.”