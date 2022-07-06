Pre-Bookings Open Now For CITROËN NEW C3 AT LA MAISON CITROËN PHYGITAL HYDERABAD

Hyderabad – Citroën announced the launch of “La Maison Citroën” phygital showroom in Hyderabad along with the unveil of its latest ‘hatchback with a twist’ – the New C3. Located in the heart of the city, the most strategic location for auto retail in Hyderabad, the showroom is part of company’s network expansion across India with 9 new La Maison phygital showrooms in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut and Coimbatore. The showroom will also offer customers a comfortable Test Drive experience and full-fledged After-Sales services.

Commenting on the launch of La Maison Citroën, Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India, says, “We are excited to innovate and launch the “La Maison Citroën” in Hyderabad and this phygital showroom is an important milestone as we gear up towards the launch of our first mainstream car the New C3. The showroom will have numerous screens, debuting the ATAWADAC experience (AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent) and a unique High Definition 3D configurator allowing customers to experience the product with a 360° view and personalise their product and services. Citroën is all about comfort and digital innovation, and through this La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms, we are confident that we will be able to bring a revolution in the way an Indian car consumer looks at his car purchasing journey.”

He further added, “With the new Citroën C3, we continue to expand and strengthen our product choices for millennials in India who are willing to take up a step forward in their lives. Pre-bookings for customers who want to be among the first to own this new Citroën offering has begun since 1st July, 2022.”