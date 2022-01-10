Mumbai: Four years after the ŠKODA KODIAQ thundered into the Indian market, ŠKODA has updated its internationally successful SUV with an even more refined and striking design language with improvements to the engine, chassis, driving dynamics, safety, in-cabin entertainment and connectivity and comfort and luxury features. For the first time, the KODIAQ comes equipped with an all-new powerful yet efficient 2.0 TSI petrol engine mated to a responsive 7-speed DSG transmission sending power to all four wheels. The car is now available in showrooms across the country, at a starting price of ₹ 34.99 lacs (ex-showroom, pan India). The new ŠKODA KODIAQ is available exclusively as a seven-seater in Style, SportLine and Laurin & Klement variants.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “KODIAQ has a rich, international legacy of being a pioneering model of our SUV campaign. In India, as in with the other markets where the KODIAQ is present, the SUV has stood out for the ample space on offer, comprehensive range of equipment and its excellent value-for-money proposition. With the all-new ŠKODA KODIAQ, we build on the design aesthetic, comfort, engine and dynamic capabilities, along with thoughtful additions in the cabin. With several segment leading features and uncompromising safety, ŠKODA KODIAQ is a complete luxury package for the family, whether it is everyday driving or off-road adventures.”

THE ALL-NEW ŠKODA KODIAQ: RUGGED EXTERIORS

With its redesigned front and rear, new off-road features and a hexagonal ŠKODA grille, the all-new ŠKODA KODIAQ now adds on a dash more of ruggedness. The KODIAQ features a new bonnet, the front and rear bumpers are now body-coloured, and the head and taillight clusters have new cosmetic and functional additions to them. The headlights now have the ŠKODA Crystalline LEDs with illuminated eyelashes and dynamic turn indicators at the rear. Moreover, a new rear spoiler design optimises the large SUV’s aerodynamics. The differently styled alloys for the 45.72cm (R18) wheels will be unique for all variants.

THE ALL-NEW ŠKODA KODIAQ: LUXURIOUS INTERIORS

The Style and Laurin & Klement variants focus on the rear seat luxury with stone beige leather perforated upholstery for the L&K, with more chrome inside and outside.

The SportLine has a more driver-oriented appeal with all-black suede interiors, a 3-spoke flat-bottom sport steering wheel, more side bolstering, integrated headrests, and expanded shoulder support sport seats for enthusiastic cornering. Also adding to the array of interior comfort features are the 12-way adjustable electric seats with in-built cooling and heating in the L&K. Carrying forward the all-new bold theme, the ŠKODA KODIAQ is equipped in options of a three or two-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting along with a state-of-the-art Canton 625 W 12-speaker audio system with a subwoofer. Besides, customers can remotely open and shut windows, door mirrors, and the all-new panoramic sunroof.

THE ALL-NEW ŠKODA KODIAQ: ENGINE AND DYNAMICS

At the heart of the all new ŠKODA KODIAQ is the powerful yet efficient 2.0 TSI engine. Making 140kW (190 PS) and 320Nm, this engine allows the ŠKODA KODIAQ to accelerate to 100kph in just 7.8 seconds (claimed figure). Further enhancing the driving dynamics of this all-terrain luxury SUV is the Progressive Steering. It flexes its forces depending on driving conditions and vehicle speed, making the KODIAQ easy to manoeuvre at slow speeds and offering the driver better control at higher speeds.

In addition, the first-in-segment Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) offered in the L&K, further adds to the KODIAQ's capabilities of on-road and all-terrain dynamics. DCC allows the driver to select between Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sports, Snow and Individual driving modes. At the heart of the DCC are dual-shell, gas-liquid shock absorbers mated to an Electronic Control Unit that constantly monitors terrain and provides optimum damping characteristics to each shock absorber lending smooth and consistent ride and handling characteristics allowing a full-size SUV like the KODIAQ to pack in agile, car-like dynamics.

THE ALL-NEW ŠKODA KODIAQ: CONNECTIVITY AND INFOTAINMENT

With cars becoming an extension of our connected lives, the new ŠKODA KODIAQ is equipped with a 20.32 cm infotainment touchscreen equipped with inbuilt navigation and full connectivity via the MyŠKODA CONNECT App. Further enhancing in-car connectivity are an array of latest-generation USB C ports accessible to the front passengers and a 12V socket for the convenience of the rear passengers, wireless charging for your phone, and support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

THE ALL-NEW ŠKODA KODIAQ: DRIVER INTERFACE

The all new KODIAQ also ensures a clean and non-distracting instrument readouts for the driver. The Style variant comes with 4 analogue dials and digital readouts displaying essential information to the driver. The SportLine and L&K trims come with a fully programmable Virtual Cockpit with digital dials and a digital console that complements the 26.03 cm media interface with five themes to suit the driver’s needs.

THE ALL-NEW ŠKODA KODIAQ: UNCOMPROMISING SAFETY

While the variants vary for aesthetics, materials and colour, none of the three variants compromise on safety with every active and passive safety technology available standard across the board. With a total of 9 airbags standard, the ŠKODA KODIAQ also includes adaptive front headlights, automatic dimming exterior mirror (on driver side) and defogging across all transparent surfaces, electronic, mechanical and hydraulic brake assist, stability control, multi-collision braking and park assist with handsfree parking among others. In addition, the flagship L&K packs in hill descent control and a 360-degree camera as standard.

THE ALL-NEW ŠKODA KODIAQ: STORAGE AND FUNCTIONALITY

Adding further to the list of new features in the all new KODIAQ is a 40:20:40 split of second-row seats and a 50-50 split third-row backrest that completely folds down, enhancing space, flexibility and versatility. The SUV also features double dashboard storage, under steering storage and a front centre armrest storage. Besides, being a full-size seven-seater, the new KODIAQ is abundant with storage crevices, holders and luggage capacity. The KODIAQ comes standard with an illuminated and cooled glovebox in the front and 270 litres of boot space at the back with seven seats up. With the last row seats folded down, customers have a substantial 630 litres of storage. And in case the family wants to move houses, the new KODIAQ can make a whopping 2005 litres of luggage space available with all five seats in the rear folded down, making the new KODIAQ the complete, luxury, all-terrain family mover.

THE ALL-NEW ŠKODA KODIAQ: SIMPLY CLEVER

The ŠKODA KODIAQ is enhanced by other little but incredibly thoughtful touches under the Simply Clever umbrella of features. Speaking of umbrellas, the KODIAQ now gets the famous umbrella wet case in each front door with an umbrella itself provided for the driver. Also standard is the Virtual Pedal with the electric tailgate allowing users to open and close the rear boot with just a swing of the leg, negating the need to fish for keys or hunt for buttons when carrying luggage or shopping to be stored in the boot.

And for comfort in long journeys, the KODIAQ also offers a Power Nap Package with a blanket, allowing passengers to have a relaxed and comfortable experience, as the KODIAQ munches the miles. Not to be forgotten are the other usual ŠKODA AUTO enhancements like a ticket-holder in the A-pillar, illuminated and cooled glovebox, dashboard storage, and the Easy Grip mat for the front bottle holder.

KODIAQ will kick-start ŠKODA AUTO India’s 2022 product offensive strategy, and there will be continuous actions on the product front through the year. With major actions across its range, a robust sales strategy, aggressive network expansion plans, innovative after-sales initiatives and a laser-sharp focus on customer centricity, ŠKODA AUTO India has a firm strategy in place to make 2022 its biggest year in India, since its entry into this dynamic automotive market.