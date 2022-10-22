Poonawalla Fincorp Q2FY23 PAT Jumps 71% YoY to ₹ 163 Crores

Bangalore: The Board of Directors of Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, a non-deposit-taking systemically important NBFC focusing on consumer and MSME finance, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended Sep 30, 2022.

Key Highlights - Q2FY23 (Consolidated):

• Assets under management (AUM) at ₹ 18,560 Crores, up by 22% YoY and 5% QoQ.

• Disbursements grew to ₹ 3,721 Crores, up by 44% YoY and 8% QoQ.

• Highest ever PAT at ₹ 163 Cr up 70.8% YoY and 15.8% QoQ.

• Highest ever RoA at 3.6% up by 102 bps YoY and 24 bps QoQ.

• NII at ₹ 446 Crores up by 33% YoY and 12% QoQ.

• NIM at 9.8% an improvement of 77 bps YoY and 35 bps QoQ.

• Gross NPA at 1.52% down by 259 bps YoY and 67 bps QoQ while Net NPA at 0.83% down by 118 bps YoY and 13 bps QoQ despite alignment with revised NPA definition as per RBI circular. These are the best asset quality numbers in the last 38 quarters.

• The DDP (Direct Digital Program) mix increased to 47% in Q2 from 34% in Q1 and 17.5% in Q4FY22.

• CARE upgraded the long-term rating to ‘AAA/Stable’.

• Liquidity buffer stood at ₹ 4,812 Crores as of 30th Sep 2022.

• Standalone Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 44.9% as of 30th Sep’22.

• Given the strong ALM management, and diversification of liabilities, the impact of recent interest rate hikes on the cost of borrowing will be gradual.

Commenting on Poonawalla Fincorp’s performance, CA Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, said “Q2 has been an excellent quarter with differentiated strategy and execution excellence leading to all-round performance across business growth, improved credit quality and profitability. It was a quarter marked by highest ever organic disbursement, customer acquisition, lowest GNPA & NNPA in 38 quarters, and highest ever PAT & RoA. This sets the momentum for an even more exciting second half and beyond.”