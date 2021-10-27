Polygon invests in Colexion to boost NFT adoption in India

Mumbai: Polygon, one of the leading platforms for Ethereum scaling and digital infrastructure development has announced an investment in Colexion - Asia’s biggest NFTs marketplace. As a result of this investment, Polygon, which has a vast presence in the cryptographic ecosystem, will deploy many of its digital tools to boost NFT adoption in India, leading to a seamless purchasing and minting experience for its users.



Speaking about the investment, Abhay Aggarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Colexion said, “This is a historical event in the Colexion’s growth journey, and we are proud to be the chosen partner for investment by Polygon. This move will enable our users in India to benefit from the NFT ecosystem.”



“Polygon’s investment in Colexion is all set to revolutionize the NFT space in India by enabling Indian users to now buy/sell NFTs faster than ever, with surprisingly lower transaction fees, and with an over-the-top user experience.” Bibin Babu, Co-founder & COO, Colexion, added.



The investment will offer benefits such as theft and forge free trade experience, highly advanced dashboards and tools for NFT exchanges, a trustworthy platform that allows artists and talents to interact with their fans and NFT traders, and most importantly a secured infrastructure. It will cater to the diverse needs of developers by providing tools to create scalable decentralized applications, focus on the performance of the platform and user experience while solving any security concerns that may arise.



“The main purpose of this investment is to bring transformation in the NFT marketplace,” Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder & Chief Operations Officer, Polygon, he further added, “The rapidly growing adoption of Polygon can alone answer its vast popularity in this ecosystem. While Polygon ensures the security and ownership transparency of non-fungible digital tokens, Colexion aims to give NFTs the value that it deserves, thereby also allowing artists and fans to interact and trade on this trustworthy platform.”



Presently, Colexion is already making a buzz by launching a premium NFT marketplace in the sports, entertainment, art, and lifestyle category. The platform has onboarded international celebrities from the entertainment and sports industries, where each one of them will be launching their NFTs exclusively.

