Pokarna Sets Up Rs 500-cr Plant in Telangana

Hyderabad: Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL), India’s largest manufacturer and exporter of premium quartz surfaces, and a subsidiary of 35-year-old Pokarna Limited, the NSE and BSE listed company, established a state-of-the-art quartz surfaces manufacturing facility with an investment of Rs 500 crore in Telangana. KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & Information Technology, is scheduled to inaugurate the new plant on July 31, 2021.

Located at Mekaguda village, near Hyderabad, and one of the largest, most modern and sustainable quartz surfaces plant in the world, the new facility is spread over 160,000 square meters and has a built-up area of 6 lakh square feet.

This plant has created 500 new jobs and is expected to generate about 3,000 indirect jobs through spin-off employment. It will support Telangana businesses in PESL`s supply chain.

Commenting on the new plant, Gautam Chand Jain, Chairman & MD, Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited, said: “Our brand-new factory, which manufactures quartz surfaces, commenced commercial production on March 24, 2021. It is equipped with most advanced and worldwide patented Bretonstone technology from Italy and is spread over 160,000 square meters and has a built-up area of about 6 lakh square feet. Equipped with several robots and other high levels of process automation for supporting wide range of Industry 4.0 applications, this plant increases our installed capacity to 15 million square feet annually”.

When the installed capacity is fully reached at the new plant, the company expects turnover of about Rs 400 crore from this plant. The facility will be used mainly for the production of Super Jumbo size 346X200 cm and Jumbo size 330x165 cm slabs.

This is the second quartz surfaces manufacturing facility for the company. It commissioned its first plant at APSEZ, Atchutapuram, Andhra Pradesh in 2009. Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited markets its luxury quartz surfaces under Quantra Quartz brand.

It is an advanced composite material made of up to 93 per cent natural quartz, high quality binding polymer and heavy metal free pigments developed for one purpose: to create a new material with its own depth and character and a unique aesthetic, suggesting a sense of enlightened luxury and an attitude of bold sophistication.

Applications of Quantra Quartz includes kitchen countertops, bath vanity tops, tub decks, and tub and shower surrounds, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs as well as furniture surfaces and tabletops. “Quantra is the natural choice for designers and architects. Like stone, Quantra can be precisely machined, allowing designers the freedom to fulfill their visions,” said Paras Kumar Jain, CEO, Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited.

Pokarna Group of Companies have a deep, enduring commitment of 35 years to two global industries: fashion and natural stone. Gautam Chand Jain, a highly respected industrialist and visionary is the Chairman of Pokarna Group and man behind the group.