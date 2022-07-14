PNB MetLife Announces INR 594 crore Bonus for 4.95 lakh Participating Policyholders

The insurance company has been consistently declaring bonuses on participating products every year, and the bonus amount for FY22 is 12% higher than that of FY21. This bonus sum will benefit 4.95 lakh customers whose policies were in force as of 31st March 2022.

Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife, said, “As a company, our business goals orbit around customer-centricity and we strive to assist our clients in building a more secure financial future. Though the pandemic outbreak led to market volatility, we at PNB MetLife have been able to deliver consistent returns to our policyholders as a result of our prudent management practices. We are happy to announce that our annual bonus in FY22 is INR 594 crore and this is the highest bonus that we have ever given out since our inception. Our customers placed their trust in is to help them achieve their long-term financial goals, and we believe that this incentive will do exactly that.”

A policyholder bonus is the share of profits generated by the company’s participating fund which is paid to the customers at specific benefit events. PNB MetLife’s strong fund management capabilities coupled with robust risk management practices have enabled the company to reward policyholders with consistent bonus pay-outs. Significant peer fund and benchmark index outperformance across key categories in a competitive market make PNB MetLife a preferred choice for our policyholders in their journey of long-term wealth creation.