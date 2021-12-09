PMJ Jewels launches new showroom in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: PMJ Jewels, South India’s most loved fine jewellery brand launched its 1st store in North Hyderabad, at Kompally. This is PMJ’s 21st store in South India, the 5th store in Hyderabad and the 2nd franchisee store, as part of the brands aggressive expansion plans.

The store was inaugurated by Ms. Karuna Gopal – Founder President of the Foundation for Futuristic Cities. Mr. Kiran Shinde, CFO, and Mr. Vincent Braganza, COO, PMJ Jewels were also present.

The store has been specially curated keeping in mind the discerning taste of the customers. PMJ Jewels Kompally, will have a wide assortment of designs across diamonds, gold, and solitaires. Spoiling one for choice, Kompally store will have jewellery ranging from traditional to modern, with a focus on region specific jewellery. The store will also offer a wide range of latest, finest and never seen before designer diamond bridal jewellery in Kompally area.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Karuna Gopal said, “I thank the management of PMJ Jewels for giving me this opportunity to launch their new store. I strongly believe that PMJ Jewels promises to give their customers an eternal experience. Each jewellery piece of theirs is designed in India, with an essence of tradition, utmost love and passion. The designs I have seen today epitomise the remarkable craftsmanship. The PMJ Jewels Kompally store is bound to be the must visit place for jewelry lovers in and around this area. I wish them good success on this auspicious occasion.”

PMJ Jewels is well known for the timeless designs and believe that jewellery is not just a piece of ornament but an asset and a sentiment which becomes an integral part of the family and is passed on to the generations to come. Each piece is hand made by experienced Karigars, and comes with the PMJ guarantee of craftsmanship, value and unique design sensibilities.

Expressing their joy at the opening of the new store, PMJ Jewels CFO – Kiran Shinde and COO – Vincent Braganza shared, “We are happy to open the PMJ Jewels franchisee at Kompally, as this is the fastest growing area in Hyderabad and we have received a lot of requests from our valued customers to have a presence here. Jewellery lovers in and around Kompally will love our new designs at this store and we can promise a wonderful experience for all our customers who visit the newly launched store.”

They also added, “We are looking to increase the footprint of PMJ Jewels and we will add to Hyderabad’s sparkle by launching newer franchisee stores. We welcome everyone to experience the personalised hospitality during the retail shopping experience that PMJ Jewels is known for.”