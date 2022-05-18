PMJ Jewels Host Vizag’s Grandest and Biggest Wedding Jewellery Exhibition

PMJ Jewels, South India’s most loved fine jewellery brand, today inaugurated Vizag’s grandest and biggest wedding jewellery exhibition at Novotel, Varun Beach, Vizag. Renowned personalities like Akramani Vijaya Nirmala, Chairperson, VMRDA, and Jiyanni Durga (W/O )Jiyanni Sridhar, Deputy Mayor, Vizag city were guests of honour for the launch.

The three-day exhibition cum sale which starts today on 18th May and will continue till 20th May will showcase PMJ’s finest & never-seen-before designer jewellery range of 10,000+ handcrafted creations making it the grandest and biggest ever wedding jewellery exhibition in Vizag. Along with wedding jewellery, the exhibition will also showcase lightweight creations which are apt for office, party and regular wear.

The exhibition will display designs which are specially curated keeping in mind the discerning taste of the jewellery lovers of Vizag. With a wide assortment of designs across diamonds, gold, and solitaires, the expo will have jewellery ranging from traditional to modern, with a focus on region-specific jewellery. The expo will also offer a wide range of the latest, finest and never seen before designer dazzling diamond bridal jewellery.

Speaking at the inauguration of the exhibition, Akramani Vijaya Nirmala Chairperson, VMRDA said, “We are extremely delighted to witness such a large scale jewellery exhibition in Vizag. Our hearty congratulations go to the entire team of PMJ Jewels who have organised such a spectacular showcase of more than 10,000+ handcrafted creations. I strongly believe that this exhibition by PMJ Jewels also shows the promise and growing significance of Vizag City. PMJ Jewels promises to give their customers an eternal experience, and as a customer, I can vouch for that. The exhibition is a must-visit place for all jewellery lovers of Vizag.”

Each jewellery piece of PMJ Jewels is designed in India, with an equal essence of tradition and modernity, and utmost love and passion. The designs PMJ showcases epitomise the remarkable craftsmanship and shills of Indian goldsmiths.

Expressing his joy at the inauguration of the exhibition Kushal Kumar Kankariya, Chairman, PMJ Jewels shared, “We are happy to host such a unique extravaganza of jewellery display at our exhibition at Vizag. Brides, bridesmaids, relatives and all jewellery lovers should visit this beautiful expo. We believe in advising out customers to make the right choices in purchasing the finest jewellery for their special occasions. The designs which are displayed are of the finest quality and available at affordable prices. We strongly believe every visitor will love our latest and exquisite designs and we can promise a wonderful experience for all who visit the exhibition.”

Alkananda Bodapaty, well known celebrity fashion influencer from Vizag also expressed her excitement during the inauguration and said, “I feel exceedingly happy to be part of such a remarkable exhibition. As a jewellery lover myself, I am elated to try and purchase a few finely crafted pieces which caters to my interests.”

The organizers of the exhibition welcome jewellery lovers to come and utilize the opportunity to witness and also purchase the never seen handcrafted creations at the expo.