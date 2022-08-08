PlayerzPot Teams Up With Indian Superstar Rashmika Mandanna As Brand Ambassador

Joining the PlayerzPot team, Rashmika will now boost their vast repertoire of skilled based games across traditional media and digital platforms

India, 8th August 2022: PlayerzPot, India’s leading fantasy sports and casual games platform, has just turned 7! Celebrating the milestone of delighting gamers for 7 thrilling years, the brand has announced gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna as the brand ambassador.

PlayerzPot has engaged gamers across demographics in India with over 15+ games such as Ludo, Carrom,Snakes Ladders-Ludo, Fruit Slice, Sheep Fight, Poker, and Call Break. Taking it from the top will be Rashmika, an online gamer herself, who will be the face of the entire exciting campaign by PlayerzPot across traditional and social media platforms. The Pushpa: The Rise actor will also boost PlayerzPot’s positioning by promoting their expanding catalogue of games.

Announcing the association, Sunil Yadav, CEO, PlayerzPot, said, “PlayerzPot has grown from strength to strength in these seven years, while entertaining gamers across the country. Day in and out, we gain new insights to serve gamers better, and our 7th anniversary is perfect for announcing none other than the ravishing Rashmika Mandanna as a brand ambassador. We are sure that Rashmika will take PlayerzPot’s to new heights with her energetic and lively persona. Skilled based gaming is attracting a large number of Indian gamers online. Rashmika’s presence will boost that interest and help PlayerzPot reach niche markets across India.”

Excited to collaborate with PlayerzPot, Rashmika Mandanna said, “I can go on and on about how excited my family members used to be, just on a game of Snakes & Ladders! The love for such games stands the test of time, and PlayerzPot has redefined that love with recreating the board games fever for active mobile players today. One can log in and compete with gamers anytime, anywhere, on scores of exciting casual games. I’m excited to be part of PlayerzPot’s mission of becoming one stop gaming destination for all.”

Through this engagement, PlayerzPot is expecting more enthusiasm among users to login and enjoy casual games with friends and family online. The platform, with its games, offers excitement, fun, and complete security of user’s data, thus effectively tackling cyber fraud when everything has moved to digital.