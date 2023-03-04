PlayerzPot Campaign CelebrationKaSeason Features Smriti Mandhana

PlayerzPot is on a revolutionary streak to amplify the reach of online gaming countrywide. The leading fantasy gaming platform today launched #CelebrationKaSeason, a campaign that offers a chance to win big prizes and indulge in bigger celebrations on the platform. Featuring its brand ambassador Indian women cricketer and now a representative of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming Women’s Premier League, Smriti Mandhana will be seen across the brand’s traditional and digital channels in their new campaign #CelebrationKaSeason.

The campaign has four exciting digital films targeting diverse audiences. Each film depicts Smriti Mandhana in 4 different moods to convey that it is always a time to celebrate with PlayerzPot. The gaming platform has an array of in-game offers and features that lift the cricketer’s spirits and help her play, win and celebrate. Instant withdrawal, lowest commission, the opportunity of a 2nd inning and Refer & Earn are some of the many features of the campaign that attract young gamers.

Commenting on the launch, Sunil Yadav, CEO, PlayerzPot said, “We are very excited about this new campaign with Smriti. The past two years of associating with her as our brand ambassador has been very rewarding. In fact, our user base has grown almost seven-fold in this time too. This has also been on the back of PlayerzPot’s on-going innovations in terms of offers, unique features, and rewards. Nurturing a loyal user base, our constant endeavor is to set new industry standards in delivering a safe and secured gaming experience to our audience.”

Speaking about the campaign, PlayerzPot’s brand ambassador Smriti Mandhana said, “The association with PlayerzPot has been my very first introduction to the skilled based gaming and I have become quite an expert at it now (if I may say so myself!). This is the second year of our association and being a part of the brand’s growth journey has been enriching, indeed. The online gaming industry in India has grown from strength to strength in the past few years and I believe PlayerzPot is spearheading this revolution. #CelebrationKaSeason campaign truly reflects the potential of the platform to let their users win and celebrate. It was a great experience shooting the campaign and I am really looking forward to seeing it live," she added.

Getting gamers across the country to engage in the fantastic world of online gaming, PlayerzPot is winning hearts through this campaign as that’s how — ‘CELEBRATION MAIN JYADA MAJA AAYEGA’.