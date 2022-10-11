Piramal Pharma Sustainability Report FY21–22, Articulating Its ESG Journey

Mumbai22: Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) today unveiled its Sustainability Report FY21–22 to provide a view of its performance on Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) parameters.The Report highlights PPL’s responsible growth aspirations through sustainable operations covering all three businesses – Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), Complex Hospital Generics (CHG), and India Consumer Healthcare (ICH) across India, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US).

The Report focuses on the Company’s purpose and vision that underlies its ESG strategic and operational framework built on the four pillars of responsible Operations, Stakeholder Centricity, Business Resilience, and Quality and Excellence. Guided by this framework, the Company is committed to reducing its environmental footprints, serving the local communities, providing a safe, inclusive, and respectful workplace, driving ethical business practices and building a more sustainable value chain in partnership with customers and suppliers.

Key highlights from the PPL Sustainability Report FY21–22

Environment

Increased the use of renewable energy by replacing coal with bio-briquette, installing solar roof panels and using hydroelectric power

Controlled emissions using process controls and technologies, including nitrogen blanketing, efficient gas scrubbing systems, multistage condensers, bag filters, and electrostatic precipitators

Implemented tree plantation programmes across locations; PPL’s manufacturing facilities currently have more than 82,000 trees

Drove technology absorption for energy efficiency and greenhouse gases reduction

Social

30% female representatives on the Board of Directors

113 million beneficiaries impacted till date through CSR under Piramal Foundation

Zero fatalities in FY21–22

7,834 hours devoted to Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) training in FY21–22

Governance

Formed the Sustainability and Risk Management Committee, headed by the Chairperson, that guides the management on the sustainability endeavours

Cleared 269 regulatory inspections and 1,377 customer audits since FY11–12 through FY21–22. Zero Official Actions Indicated (OAIs)

Conducted a materiality assessment to identify key material aspects from ESG perspective and developed anESG strategy framework

PPL’s Strategic ESG Framework

During FY21–22, the Company developed an ESG framework.The framework has 12 focus areas, guiding PPL’s strategic and operational imperatives. This year,PPLundertook specific objective targets and timelines to achieve its ESG goals as the next steps in its ESG journey.

To view the Company’s ESG strategy, framework and targets, please download the full report: PPL Sustainability Report FY21-22

Also Read:Piramal Enterprises Limited Announces Consolidated Results for Q4 and FY2022